It's no secret that President Donald Trump isn't necessarily the biggest fan of many Democratic politicians. Well, it looks like the president's latest Twitter tirade is directed towards one of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, because Donald Trump's tweet about Beto O'Rourke's gun reform plan calls the politician out. His method? It's like we're in elementary school again.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to call out former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas for remarks he made about gun reform during the Sept. 12 Democratic debate. During the debate, O'Rourke declared that under his gun reform plan, weapons like AR-15's and AK-47's would be banned, and individuals who own those kinds of firearms would be required to sell them back to the government. "Hell yes we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47," O'Rourke said during the debate. "We're not going to allow it to be used like this on fellow Americans anymore."

Well, apparently the candidate's comments didn't sit well with the president. On Sept. 18, Trump called the politician a "dummy" on Twitter and claimed that he is making it "much harder to make a deal" on addressing gun reform in the United States. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Trump's tweet and whether the Trump administration is attempting to find a solution on gun policy reform, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Trump wrote,

Dummy Beto made it much harder to make a deal. Convinced many that Dems just want to take your guns away. Will continue forward!

Following Trump's tweet, O'Rourke responded via Twitter. In the tweet, O'Rourke clarified that his policy would "buy back every assault weapon" for individuals and he emphasized increased background checks for every gun buyer. To end the tweet, O'Rourke countered Trump's insult with one of his own. O'Rourke's tweet read,

To be clear: We will buy back every single assault weapon. We‘ll also license every gun & do a background check on every buyer. That’s what the American people want—and deserve. The only thing stopping us from ending this epidemic is you & your cowardice. Do the right thing.

Trump's insult about O'Rourke might feel like third grade, but this isn't the first time the president and former congressman haven't seen eye to eye. Following the shooting in O'Rourke's hometown of El Paso, Texas on Aug. 3, which killed 22 people, the Democratic candidate was asked by a reporter whether this mass shooting "falls at the feet of President Donald Trump" O'Rourke immediately responded "yes." He also called out the president for his rhetoric towards communities of color, insinuating that he's contributed to the increase in hate crimes over the past three years. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Beto's statement at the time, but did not hear back.

Whatever the cause, the rise in gun violence in recent years and months has troubled many. The back to back shootings in El Paso, Texas on Aug. 3 and Dayton, Ohio on Aug. 4, which together killed at least 31 people, caused many concerned individuals to push for Congress to take action against gun violence. However, there has been little movement from legislators.

Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Trump can call O'Rourke a "dummy" all he wants, because I doubt the Texas politician is taking his insult to heart. Only time will tell whether gun control becomes a top priority for the Trump administration, but that wont stop people from demanding for change.