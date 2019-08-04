President Donald Trump is speaking out about the deadly Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton, Ohio after speaking out about another deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas on Aug. 3. According to The New York Times, multiple people were killed and over 25 people were injured in a shooting in Dayton's Oregon entertainment district. Donald Trump's response to the Dayton, Ohio shooting provided an update after two mass shootings took place in the United States over the course of just 24 hours.

After the tragic events of the Dayton shooting and another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas where 20 people were killed and multiple wounded in a shopping center, Trump tweeted an update about the investigations into both, praising the work law enforcement had already done in both investigations. He wrote, "The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!"

Given almost 30 people total were killed in the consecutive mass shootings, it's important to know the investigations are being taken seriously, especially since mass shootings in the United States have become increasingly commonplace. According to CNN, law enforcement has provided some updates on the El Paso shooting, which, per El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, has the "nexus to be a potential hate crime." Although, Emmerson Buie, the FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge, said there needs to be further investigation before making a determination of a possible hate crime, per the publication. In terms of the Dayton shooting, there will likely be more information available as the investigation continues. Hopefully, law enforcement will continue to provide the public with helpful updates regarding both investigations.

In a second tweet posted on Aug. 4, Trump tweeted a message to people in both El Paso and Dayton, writing, "God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio."

Trump isn't the only politician praising law enforcement in Dayton. According to The New York Times, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said in a news conference she was "amazed" by the police department's quick response that "literally saved hundreds of lives." She also tweeted a message on Aug. 4 thanking the first responders, writing, "I’m heartbroken. Thank you to our first responders for all that you’ve done. We will share updates as we have more information."

The Dayton Police Department Twitter, @DaytonPolice was active with updates in the wake of the shooting. Around 7:15 a.m. ET on Aug. 4, the police department tweeted an update about some details surrounding the shooting, writing, "Suspect opened fire in the Oregon District wearing body armor. There are 10 people dead including the shooter, 26 others injured. Officers neutralized the shooter in less than a minute."

The Dayton Police Department also tweeted that a family assistance center was up and running so people looking for information on loved ones could have access to what law enforcement knew.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) also responded to the shooting over Twitter. Sen. Brown called the shooting a "horrific attack" and wrote that he was grateful for police officers who responded to the scene and medical professions caring for those who were injured. He also shared his anger, writing, "angry that shooting after shooting politicians in Washington and Columbus refuse to pass sensible gun-safety laws to protect our communities." He added, "thoughts and prayers are not enough."

Sen. Portman spoke about both shootings in his tweet, writing, "I went to bed with a heavy heart because of #ElPaso and woke up to the tragic news from #Dayton. These senseless acts of violence must stop." He, like President Trump, Mayor Whaley, and Sen. Brown, praised law enforcement for their quick response time.

Presidential hopefuls like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) and Julián Castro talked about the importance of gun reform after two deadly mass shootings over 24 hours. Sen. Warren wrote, "We need to take urgent action to end the gun violence epidemic," and Castro echoed the sentiment, writing, "We could have protected these victims with common sense gun reform.It's not too late to prevent the next attack — Congress and the President must act now."

These unprecedented back-to-back mass shootings are surely causing people to push for some kind of change, but you'll have to wait and see whether Congress seriously takes up legislation to make a move toward stricter gun laws with the hope that it might prevent a mass shooting in the future.