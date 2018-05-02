I've heard some really outrageous things throughout President Donald Trump's time in office, but this is, by far, one of the most incredible topics yet. After the questions about Russia’s election interference that Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly intends to ask the president leaked on April 30, reports are saying that it was actually Donald Trump's team which leaked Robert Mueller's reported questions to the media. I can't make this stuff up, guys.

Mueller reportedly has at least four dozen questions he wants to ask Trump as a part of the Russia investigation, The New York Times reported on April 30. Elite Daily reached out to the Justice Department regarding the veracity of the questions as reported, but did not hear back. The reported questions focus on details about the connections between the Trump campaign and Russia, the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, and contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia — so, some sticky subjects. While the publication reported that someone outside of Trump’s legal team was the source of the leak, Michael Zeldin, a former assistant to Mueller, suggested otherwise, according to The Hill. On May 1, Zeldin said on CNN's New Day that the way the document was written and all its grammatical errors indicate that it definitely didn't come from Mueller and more than likely came from the White House.

“I think these are notes taken by the recipients of a conversation with Mueller’s office where he outlined broad topics and these guys wrote down questions that they thought these topics may raise,” Zeldin said.

“Because of the way these questions are written ... lawyers wouldn’t write questions this way, in my estimation. Some of the grammar is not even proper," he continued. "So, I don’t see this as a list of written questions that Mueller’s office gave to the president. I think these are more notes that the White House has taken and then they have expanded upon the conversation to write out these as questions.”

Elite Daily has reached out to the White House for comment on the report, including the reported questions themselves and the source of the leak, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images

These reports are pretty ironic, considering how the president has already condemned the leak. In the early hours of May 1, Trump shared a tweet to express his anger over the leak, calling it "so disgraceful." He also referred to the investigation as "phony," which makes this whole matter even harder to grip.

The New York Times reported that the reported questions were read by special counsel investigators to Trump's lawyers, who penned them into a list. The Times adds that the document was then given to the publication by someone outside of the president's legal team — but if we know that the source who leaked the questions got them from this meeting with Trump's lawyers... hmm.

Perhaps the tweet is just Trump doing some of the things he does best, though: ignoring and deflecting. On March 17, he tweeted about his frustration over the Russia investigation, insisting it "should never have been started" and that there was "no collusion." He wrote,

The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT!

With all of these slip-ups and drama related to this investigation, I'd say this whole thing is definitely still worth watching. IMO, as long as Trump and his administration keep supplying Mueller and the public with these kinds of strange occurrences, the probe is gonna take even longer than it already has.