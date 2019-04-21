After a series of explosions rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, leaving 560 injured and more than 200 dead at churches and high-end hotels, the president is expressing his condolences on Twitter. Donald Trump's response to the Sri Lanka bombing attacks promises help to the country in light of the tragedy.

Shortly after reports surfaced that four churches and three hotels frequented by tourists in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo as well as the cities Negombo and Batticaloa were targeted by multiple bombers on Sunday, April 21, the president took to Twitter to share a message for the victims of the attacks. After mistakenly tweeting that millions were dead in the aftermath of the explosions, Trump took to Twitter to share a corrected message later that morning. He wrote:

138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more that 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels. The United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help!

Trump's initial message, which he shared then deleted early on Sunday morning, read, "Heartfelt condolences from the people of the United States to the people of Sri Lanka on the horrible terrorist attacks on churches and hotels that have killed at least 138 million people and badly injured 600 more. We stand ready to help."

The president didn't elaborate on the aid that the United States would be providing Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack, which targeted the country's Christian minority in several coordinated bombings on the holy holiday of Easter Sunday. According to CNN, 560 victims have been hospitalized and 207 have been reported killed in conjunction with the explosion.

Countless other world leaders, from Britain's Theresa May to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, also came forth to offer their condolences and sympathies, although Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was one of the only other ones to also pledge help to the country.

"Israel stands ready to assist the authorities in Sri Lanka at this difficult time," he wrote. "The entire world must unite in the battle against the scourge of terrorism."

From France, President Emmanuel Macron penned a message of solidarity in French, tweeting, "We are deeply saddened by the terrorist attacks against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka. We firmly condemn these odious acts. We stand by the people of Sri Lanka and our thoughts go out to the loved ones of the victims on this Easter Sunday."

As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the attacks "an assault on all of humanity," British Prime Minister Theresa May vowed, "We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practice their faith in fear."

More to come...