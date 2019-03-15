Early on Friday, March 15, mass shootings in two New Zealand mosques left 49 people dead and 20 people injured, per CNN. Donald Trump's response to the Christchurch, New Zealand shooting sent his "warmest sympathy" and "best wishes" to those in the country. Within his tweet, the president went on to call the horrific shooting a "horrible massacre" and made it clear that the United Stands stands by New Zealand during this time. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on President Trump's tweet, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Both shootings, which are now being considered a "terrorist attack" by New Zealand's prime minister, took place at the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, per New York Times.

More to come.