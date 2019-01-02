On Monday, Dec. 31, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced that she is launching an "exploratory committee for president." But while many people were excited to hear the news, Donald Trump's response to Elizabeth Warren's 2020 presidential campaign was anything but celebratory, and even petty. Let the games begin, I suppose.

On Monday, Dec. 31, while appearing on Fox News' New Year's Eve special, President Trump addressed Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's announcement that she would be launching an exploratory committee for president as a way to gear up for the 2020 election. At first, it looked like Trump was excited to take Warren on in the new year, despite their tense relationship.

"We’ll see how she does," Trump told Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth in an interview. "I wish her well, I hope she does well, I’d love to run against her."

However, when asked if he believes Warren thinks she can clinch victory, that's when the pettiness came in when he responded: "Well, that I don't know. You’d have to ask her psychiatrist."

Truth be told, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw these petty remarks make an appearance during these two's first presidential debate. Elite Daily reached out to Warren's team for comment about Trump's remarks, but did not hear back in time for publication.

While announcing her unofficial run for president, Warren shared a video that discusses her career fighting for economic equality for all classes of people. In the video, clips of Donald Trump and other controversial Republicans are shown as examples of corruption. So, taking note of the not-so-subtle shade Warren threw at Trump in her announcement video, it's no surprise that the president had a few words to say about his new presidential opponent.

It's no secret that Trump and Warren haven't been on the best of terms over the past few years. Even before he clinched his 2016 presidential run, Warren referred to Trump as a "loser" and called out his "failed businesses" and "scams," such as the now-defunct Trump University in a March 2016 Facebook post on her official account. In April 2018 Trump finalized a $25 million settlement to pay former students who claimed they had been defrauded, while admitting no guilt. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the settlement. But, clearly tensions have been high for a while. However, things escalated even more in October, when Trump referred to Warren as "Pocahontas" over Twitter while discussing the results of a DNA test Warren took showing evidence of her Native American ancestry. He wrote,

Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, “DNA test is useless.” Even they don’t want her. Phony!

Needless to say, these two aren't on the most friendly speaking terms at the moment. Plus, if Trump is already throwing petty comments at Warren before the election, who knows what will be said during.

Judging from what's unfolded so far, I have a strong feeling that this battle to the White House might be, cue Chris Harrison voice, the most dramatic one yet. See all of you in the ring.