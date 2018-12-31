It's time to celebrate a new year, people. For some, that might mean going out on the town and making some regrettable decisions. For others, a cozy night at home might be more your speed. No matter how you choose to spend the final night of 2018, Donald Trump's New Year's Eve appearance on Fox News is perhaps the most typical way for the current president to ring in 2019. It may be a new year, but some things may never change.

On the night of Monday, Dec. 31, President Trump will appear on Fox News as a part of the station's New Year's Eve special. According to Fox News' announcement on Dec. 31, the station will air an exclusive interview with Trump and Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth, where the two will discuss "the government shutdown, his New Year’s resolutions and what he hopes to accomplish in 2019." Exciting!

This will mark the second year Trump has appeared on Fox News as a part of their New Year's Eve special. In December 2016, Trump and his family spoke to reporters at his Florida property Mar-a-Lago after clinching his victory in the 2016 presidential election. Of course, we're now nearly a full two years into his presidency, so things are bound to be a little different. At the very least, he's not spending the turn of the year soaking up rays in Florida.

Trump's end of the year interview couldn't have come at a more important time, namely, on the 10th day of the partial government shutdown. At this point, everyone wants to know if this shutdown will come to a close soon. Luckily, CNN reported on Dec. 31 that House Democrats plan to vote on a legislative package to reopen the government when they take over the chamber on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Of course, there's no telling where it will go in the Republican-controlled Senate — or under Trump's veto pen.

Even though that's all still up in the air, it'll be interesting to hear what Trump has to say about the shutdown. Since the partial government shutdown kicked off on Friday, Dec. 21, Trump has consistently been blaming Democrats for it, since they wouldn't approve the $5 billion of funding he requested for "border security," aka the U.S.-Mexico border wall. On Dec. 21, Trump announced the shutdown via Twitter with a video of him declaring that "there's nothing we can do about that." He said,

We’re going to have a shutdown — there’s nothing we can do about that, because we need the Democrats to give us their votes. Call it a Democrat shutdown. Call it whatever you want, but we need their help to get this approved.

I don't know about y'all, but I'm looking forward to hearing Trump's thoughts on the government shutdown, and what he plans to bring to 2019. One thing is for sure, this new year is definitely going to be interesting, especially since Democrats are already gearing up for the 2020 presidential election. As of Monday, Dec. 31, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced her first step to run for president by launching an exploratory committee. However, this isn't the first Democrat who's announced their presidential plans, since former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julian Castro shared a video on Dec. 12 stating his plans to "explore a candidacy for President of the United States in 2020."

So, taking that all into account, I have no doubt that Trump will have quite a few things to say come his New Year's Eve interview.

The end of December has certainly promised a lot to come in 2019. It's time to toast to the new year, and hopefully some positive change.