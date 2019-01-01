Happy New Year, everyone! This has, without a doubt, been a roller coaster of a year. From guilty pleas to government shutdowns, 2018 has officially come to a close and 2019 is well on its way to (hopefully) being much smoother. So, to celebrate a much-needed fresh start, Donald Trump's New Year's 2019 tweet is an all-caps shoutout to his "haters."

I think it's safe to say that this year has been hard on most of us. However, for as hard as it's been for us, it's probably been five times harder for President Donald Trump. If I were him, I'd be saying "thank u, next" to 2018 and very much looking forward to 2019. So, on Tuesday, Jan. 1, President Trump took to Twitter to ring in the new year and he wrote the entire tweet in capital letters. He wished his followers a Happy New Year but was sure not to leave out the "haters and fake news media" from his well wishes. (If this sounds similar to his tweet from last New Year's, you're not wrong. More on that in a sec.) Perhaps the most notable line from the entire tweet is where President Trump wrote, "2019 will be a fantastic year for those not suffering from Trump derangement syndrome."

Even though the president may be known to air his thoughts very candidly on Twitter, he's recently been a bit calmer when celebrating the holidays. On Dec. 25, aka Christmas Day, Trump surprised everyone with his very simple, and quite frankly underwhelming, tweet that just read "Merry Christmas." Sure, I appreciate a straightforward tweet every once in a while, but given that it came from Trump I have to admit I expected a little bit more.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has certainly made himself known as a man who speaks his mind. However, at times, the president can't seem to help but throw some shade at his enemies, and well... his peers too. Just take his previous New Year's tweets from 2016 and 2017 as examples, where he's consecutively wished everyone, including his "enemies" a happy New Year. In 2016, right after securing his presidency, he wrote,

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!

Then, in 2017, Trump wrote a similar tweet where he wished his "enemies," "haters," and the "fake news media" a happy 2018. Truly going the extra mile. He wrote,

As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America!

But wait, because there's more. After posting his initial 2017 message, Trump wrote another tweet an hour later, in which he said, "We are making America great again, and much faster than anyone thought possible!"

Trump's tweets may be a bit much for some people's tastes, but you have to admit that they're always entertaining. Seeing as these new year tweets truly went the extra mile, I wasn't surprised to see that Trump's New Year's Day tweet was similar to his previous posts (apart from the all caps, of course). New year, same social media game.

Regardless of how you celebrate 2019, it's time to get excited about a fresh beginning. Start firing up those New Year's resolutions, because change is about to start right now.