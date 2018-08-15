Wednesday, Aug. 15, marks the 80th birthday of California Rep. (and actual living icon) Maxine Waters. Needless to say, people ranging from avid fans to notable politicians are wishing her a happy birthday, but Donald Trump's happy birthday tweet to Maxine Waters is a bit out of left field. I was not expecting this one.

On Aug. 15, Donald Trump took to Twitter to wish Waters a very happy birthday, and it was surprisingly civil. "Happy Birthday to the leader of the Democrat Party, Maxine Waters!," Trump wrote. This may seem like a typical enough birthday tweet, and it is, but given Trump and Waters' less than cordial relationship, the message is a bit of a head scratcher.

Or is it? It comes after Waters went on MSNBC on Tuesday, Aug. 14 and said that what she wants for her birthday is to see Trump removed from office. She said,

My biggest birthday wish would be that we're able to get a leader of this country who represents us — who has the respect of all of our allies. Someone who has appreciation for the Constitution. Someone that doesn't lie... with these tweets. ... I would wish that we could remove him from office and go about getting the kind of president that we can all be proud of.

The American Mirror on YouTube

It's no secret that the two political leaders have differing opinions on a number of subjects. However, things kicked into high gear in June when Maxine Waters addressed a Los Angeles crowd and told attendees to continue speaking out against Trump supporters and members of the administration, as well as confronting them in public. She said,

If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.

Since that rally in June, one would think Trump wouldn't be addressing Maxine Waters anytime soon. Well, I guess birthdays bring out the best in people.

Maxine Waters clearly wants to see some changes happening within the Trump administration, but so far little has been done. Despite Donald Trump's tweet to the birthday girl herself, the current president hasn't always spoken highly of the California congresswoman. Just take July 5 as an example, where Trump gathered a group of supporters for a rally in Great Falls, Montana and decided to offer some choice words about the Democratic leader.

"I said it the other day, yes, she is a low-IQ individual, Maxine Waters. I said it the other day. Honestly, she's somewhere in the mid-60s, I believe," Trump said.

Then, a few weeks later, Trump decided to take to Twitter to share a few more thoughts on Waters' intelligence, and addressed her call for the public to confront Trump supporters in public. He wrote,

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!

Given this history of bad blood between the two, it's unclear exactly why Donald Trump decided to wish Waters a happy birthday, especially with no (overt) shade thrown in there. After all, the woman has openly championed for his impeachment since the minute he took office. Could this mean Trump may be trying to win over the good graces of the California congresswoman? Perhaps.

Tweet or no tweet, let's all wish Rep. Maxine Waters a happy 80th birthday, and hope it's filled with lots of love, strength, and no time wasted.