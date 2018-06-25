There's no doubt that California Rep. Maxine Waters is a woman of action, but this time she's asking for the American people to stand up and start making moves. During a rally in Los Angeles, California on June 23, Waters told her supporters that she wants to see them speak out against Trump officials in public. Well, her words might not have garnered the best reaction from some circles, because these tweets about Maxine Waters' call to "push back" on the Trump administration aren't necessarily cheers of excitement.

During the rally, Waters told her audience that people need to start confronting Trump's Cabinet members and officials in public spaces.

She said,

If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.

She continued,

For these members of his Cabinet who remain and try to defend him, they're not going to be able to go to a restaurant, they're not going to be able to stop at a gas station, they're not going to be able to shop at a department store. The people are going to turn on them, they're going to protest, they're going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they're going to tell the president 'no I can't hang with you, this is wrong, this is unconscionable, and we can't keep doing this to children.'

cavalierseul on YouTube

Waters' call for people to "push back" is in response to the recent heckling Trump officials have received over the past few days while out in public. On June 23, while dining at Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, VA, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked by the restaurant owner to leave the establishment. So, in typical Trump administration fashion, Sanders took to Twitter to share her experience being asked to leave the restaurant, and publicly criticize the restaurant owner. And Sanders isn't the only Trump administration member who has had a hard time dining out in public. In two separate incidents, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House senior adviser Stephen Miller were heckled while eating out at restaurants in Washington D.C.

Waters' words clearly wanted to incite a reaction, and that it did. However, after word got out that Waters called for people to start "harassing" Trump officials in public, some took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter. Spoiler alert: they're not pleased.

Despite the criticism, other Twitter users are coming to Waters' defense by stating that she's being "misinterpreted," and that all she wants is for the American people to speak out against the Trump administration. To be honest, I highly doubt Waters wants to incite violence among the American people. If anything, her call for action is probably meant to urge the public to speak out against witnessed injustices, and let the Trump administration know that many are not pleased with decisions currently being made.

It can be assumed that the recent outpour of public attacks against Trump officials in public is a result of people's anger at the separation of immigrant children from their families at the border. Even though Donald Trump signed an executive order to stop this separation on June 20, it hasn't stopped the public from voicing their opposition against the "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

Perhaps public heckling and harassment aren't necessarily the best ways to speak against the Trump administration, but I do see where Waters is coming from. However, I think I'll spend my time donating and showing support to organizations that are making sure immigrant families are receiving fair and equal treatment.

Who knows what will happen, but Trump officials might want to opt for food delivery in the meantime. It'll save some trouble.