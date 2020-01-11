President Trump isn't mincing words when it comes to his opinion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking announcement that they'd be "stepping back" from the royal family in the future. Just days after the news made waves around the globe, the president addressed the situation while sitting down for an interview with Fox News. True to form, Donald Trump’s comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision didn't hold back, and it even brings Queen Elizabeth into the discussion.

Before the president's complete interview with Fox News reporter Laura Ingraham aired on the evening on Friday, Jan. 10, a preview clip showed him calling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision "sad" when asked about the royals.

"I think it's sad," President Trump told Ingraham during the video. "(Queen Elizabeth II) is a great woman. She's never made a mistake. She's had like, a flawless time."

He added, "I don’t want to get into the whole thing but I find it — I just have such respect for the Queen. I don’t think this should be happening to her."

The president continued, "I think it’s sad, I do, I think it’s sad."

Trump's comments come after reports that the Queen and the rest of the royals were somewhat blindsided after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a joint statement on Wednesday, Jan. 8 detailing their plans to split their time between North America and the U.K. while working on becoming "financially independent" from the British monarchy.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram on Jan. 8. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

A royal insider reportedly told People that the timing of the announcement was a shock and "there is a lot of hurt about this."

Just hours after the couple's Instagram post went live, the Palace released an official statement, saying, "discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage."

The statement continued, "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

Royal family drama aside, it's not the first time that Donald Trump has publicly commented on the former Suits actress. When he was asked about Markle's previous comments that he was "divisive" during a June 2019 interview with The Sun newspaper, he responded by calling her "nasty."

"I didn’t know that," he said when asked about Markle's comments, which she made back in 2016. "What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty."

However, the president didn't seem to have any hard feelings towards her, as he agreed that it was "nice" to have an American princess and he was sure "she will do excellently."

During the interview, Trump further elaborated on his labeling of the royal, clarifying, "I wasn't referring to her — she's nasty. I said she was nasty about me, and essentially, I didn't know she was nasty about me."

He added, "So I said, she's doing a good job. I hope she enjoys her life. I think she's very nice. I'll have to be honest, I don't know her."

Only time will tell how the couple's decision to "step back" from the royal family unfolds, but I wouldn't be surprised if President Trump voices his opinion on the matter even more in the coming months.