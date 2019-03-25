Since Special Counsel Robert Mueller finished his investigation into whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia on March 22, everyone has been talking about it. While some people may be angry at the results, others are thrilled, particularly the Trump family. However, Donald Trump Jr.'s tweet after the Mueller report may take the cake as the strangest celebration of all time.

On March 22, Special Counsel Robert Mueller had finished his anticipated report into whether the Trump campaign actively colluded with Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential election. On March 24, Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Mueller's findings in which he said that the investigation had established that that the Trump campaign had not colluded with Russia. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also "concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense," per the summary.

This was definitely good news for President Trump and his family. So, in honor of the findings, Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter on March 25 to clap back at those who believed collusion had occurred. However, this way of doing so was... interesting to say the least. In the tweet, Don Jr. shared a photo himself and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle along with a caption that was, well, a little odd. He wrote,

Can everybody stop calling us Russian bots for being hot Trump supporters now?

Well, that's certainly a statement. Honestly, I'm not sure if it was referencing old jokes about their photos, or Trump Jr.'s Twitter activity, but I'm confused. It's not surprising that Don Jr. would want to defend supporting for his father President Trump during the investigation, but what?

Throughout the two-year Mueller investigation, Don Jr. has openly criticized the proceedings and consistently denied any collusion had occurred. Following Mueller's report, Don Jr. released a statement on Sunday, March 24 via Twitter in response to Barr's summary. He said,

Sadly, instead of apologizing for needlessly destabilizing the country in a transparent attempt to delegitimize the 2016 election, it’s clear that the Collusion Truthers in the media and the Democrat Party are only going to double down on their sick and twisted conspiracy theories moving forward.

Don Jr. added in his statement that media outlets should hold "collusion truthers," particularly Democrats, accountable for their actions and words about collusion.

It’s my hope that honest journalists within the media have the courage to hold these now fully debunked truthers accountable and treat them with the scorn and ridicule that they so deserve.

Don Jr.'s criticism of the Mueller investigation could be because of his involvement in the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between the Trump campaign and a Russian lawyer associated with the Kremlin. At first, Don Jr. claimed that the meeting was held in order to discuss adoptions of Russian children, but later admitted that its original purpose was to "get information" on his father's then-Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, tweeting out the email thread arranging the meeting.

Don Jr. may be enjoying Mueller's findings at the moment, but who knows what the future has in store for President Trump and his administration. At least he can be assured that he, himself, is not a Russian bot.