Donald Trump Jr. has been rage-tweeting about Michael Cohen's congressional testimony on the president's alleged transgressions throughout the entire day of Feb. 27. The businessman was apparently so furious that he retweeted something that isn't in line with the rest of his posts. That said, Donald Trump Jr.'s retweet about Michael Cohen having "no reason" to lie should maybe be wiped from his page ASAP. Just a thought.

Cohen sounded off about allegations against President Donald Trump — including allegations that Trump lied about the infamous Trump Tower Moscow project and reimbursed Cohen for a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump, in order to influence the 2016 election. (The president has denied the affair, but has admitted to reimbursing Cohen for the payment.) The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's requests for comment about the allegations or Cohen's testimony.

After issuing a number of posts that criticized the disgraced lawyer, Trump Jr. retweeted one from journalist Garrett M. Graff that took a softer tone. "Incredible to see all the hubris drained from Cohen," Graff wrote. "I've been personally screamed at by Cohen on the phone before and know how much bravado he once had. This is a man with nothing left, with no reason to lie or obfuscate at all. Humbling, in its way." Elite Daily reached out to the Trump Organization for any additional comment on or clarification of Trump Jr.'s retweet but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Um, did he read that one correctly? It seems a little... counterintuitive for Trump Jr. to note that Cohen has "no reason to lie or obfuscate" as Cohen is testifying under oath about President Trump's alleged crimes, but you do you, I guess.

I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that this was an accident that happened while Trump Jr. was retweeting any and everything that appeared to be a negative take on Cohen and his testimony, considering he shared various other posts that called the lawyer a liar, such as these:

He even shared his own post that challenged Cohen's credibility. In the caption of an Instagram post that included an old video of the lawyer praising his former client, Trump Jr. wrote, “It was only after Cohen was caught for tax evasion and other personal financial misdeeds, he began lying about President Trump in an effort to save face," referencing a series of crimes Cohen was convicted of and will serve a three-year sentence for starting in May 2019.

Elite Daily reached out to representatives of Cohen for any comment or response on Trump Jr.'s statement, but did not immediately hear back.

He's not the only Trump kid to weigh in on Cohen's testimony, either — his brother, Eric, joined him on the barbs. In a tweet shared in the morning of Feb. 27, Eric said it is a "national disgrace" that Cohen was allowed to go before Congress amid a summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, adding that his appearance is a "clownshow." Elite Daily reached out to the Trump Organization for any additional comment on Eric's post, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

For what it's worth, the brothers obviously just want to protect their father. Many have suggested that Cohen's testimony could lay the groundwork for impeachment, so naturally they're speaking up. The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the testimony. Maybe they should just double check what they retweet next time.