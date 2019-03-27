Donald Trump Jr.'s Latest Meme Of His Dad Has Me Reaching For The Brain Bleach

Social media has sometimes taken us for a pretty wild ride. While I love sifting through pictures of cats doing things and giant milkshakes as much as the next gal, sometimes browsing takes you on a journey you desperately didn’t want to be on. I'm going to give it to you straight here, I thought I had seen it all — especially when it comes to the first family and their penchant for a life lived on social media — but, boy, was I wrong. The eldest Trump son really left me quite stunned with his latest Instagram post. Donald Trump Jr.'s PornHub meme of his dad has me reaching for the brain bleach. So there's that.

People taking their habitual cruise through Instagram on March 26 got a little more than they bargained for on Trump Jr.'s account. The eldest Trump son shared a PornHub-style meme featuring his father, President Donald Trump, as the thumbnail to a pretend video titled "Orange Man F*cks Entire Democratic Party," as the title of the "clip."

Over the photo Trump Jr. added, "I had to..." (but, like, did he?). Elite Daily reached out to both PornHub and representatives for Trump Jr. for further comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Donald Trump Jr/ Instagram

Trump Jr. appears to be on a bit of a meme kick lately. Just before he shared his Orange Daddy meme, the eldest Trump son posted a meme-type post courtesy of the New York Post on March 26. On Monday, March 25, the Post wrote that since Special Counsel Robert Mueller's "collusion theory" over possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election has been "put to rest," the publication wanted to give everyone a chance to vote on which of the "President's haters" aka the media, told the most "nonsense" when discussing the investigation. The "Mueller Madness" image, a spoof on March Madness, featured brackets of news correspondents and television hosts in place of college basketball teams. Instead of betting on the winning Division I team, participants get to lay their bets down on who got it the "most wrong."

Trump Jr. shared the bracket to his Instagram on March 26, and wrote that for him it was a "toss up with all the losers to choose from." Representatives for Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the "Mueller Madness" post.

Shannon Finney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The "Mueller Madness" post is a response to the March 24 letter from Attorney General William Barr that summarized Mueller's report on his investigation into possible collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential election. Barr's letter stated that Mueller's investigation didn't find any evidence that "the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia" to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. However, Barr also pointed out that Mueller also said that it doesn't mean Trump isn't completely off the hook. Barr quoted Mueller as saying, "While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him." In an emailed statement to Elite Daily, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote:

The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. Attorney General Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.

Barr's letter felt a bit anti-climatic, to say the least, and left many calling for the full report to be released and not just a summary. As of March 27, there's still no word on whether the complete report will be made public. Elite Daily reached out to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for comment on whether the report will be released, but did not immediately hear back.

Needless to say, it's been quite the week for political drama, but what I'd really like to know is if I have to prepare for more father/son PornHub memes. A girl's gotta know.