Listen, I've been there, you've been there. Everyone on the Internet at one point or another has retweeted or shared an article whose headline caught their attention without reading through the entire piece. Fortunately, most of us are out of the spotlight and can share endless articles that didn't get read past the word "Nutella." But when you're in the public eye, the stakes are a bit higher. So, just saying, Donald Trump Jr.'s Instagram post of a poll about his dad could have used a review before hitting "send."

Trump Jr. went a little meta on his Instagram on April 2 and shared a screenshot of his own Twitter post featuring a poll about his father, President Donald Trump, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election. The headline of the post, originally shared by conservative website Townhall, read, "CBS Poll: Majority of Americans Believe Russia Probe Was Politically Motivated." The eldest Trump son retweeted the article and wrote "Ha. No Sh*t!!! Biggest witch-hunt and farce in the history of our republic." He then screen grabbed the whole thing and threw it up on his Instagram. In the caption he wrote, sarcastically, that he's "shocked" by the findings of the poll. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Trump Jr. for further comment, but did not immediately hear back. He wrote,

Wow. Shocked. People believe the Russia hoax was politically motivated. Wonder why the would believe that with our super honest and unbiased media selling it for the DNC for two years with zero evidence or proof???

Clicking on links is a little bit of a strenuous task on Instagram, but people scrolling though Trump Jr.'s Twitter may have been able to see the actual poll, which showed a little more information about what people think beyond the headline. True, the March 27 poll found that 54 percent of Americans think that Mueller's probe was politically motivated, while 37 percent said it was justified. But the poll also showed that 60 percent of Americans say that it's very or somewhat likely that President Trump's campaign advisers — a group Trump Jr. could be considered part of, although he had no formal role in the campaign — had some sort of improper dealings with Russia. Representatives for Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment as to whether Trump Jr. was aware of that portion of the poll. Elite Daily reached out to the White House as well for comment on the poll findings, but did not immediately hear back.

The poll seems to show that people aren't totally ready to buy the assessment that there was no collusion with Russia. On March 24, Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Mueller's full report and wrote that Mueller "did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election." In terms of the possibility that Trump obstructed justice, Mueller left it up to the Department of Justice (DOJ), and Barr wrote that the department did not find "sufficient" evidence to establish whether Trump committed a crime. Elite Daily reached out to the White House at the time for comment on the summarized report, but did not hear back. According to the CBS poll that Trump Jr. shared, however, only 34 percent of Americans believed that Mueller's report cleared Trump of any illegal activity, while 23 percent said it hadn't, and 36 percent is still holding out for the full report.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Who knows if Trump Jr. knew everything the poll said before he shared it? Either way, let this be a lesson to us all to read through things we decide to share with the entirety of our online following.