Since Donald Trump shifted his focus to the White House, Don Jr. and Eric Trump have been busying themselves with running the Trump empire. Since, the two brothers haven't been strangers to oversea trips, and tons of new business deals. In February 2017, the duo traveled to the United Arab Emirates in the Persian Gulf to open a Trump International Golf Course in Dubai. Plus, that same month Don Jr. and Eric Trump traveled to the Dominican Republic for a similar business trip. This is taking family bonding to the extreme.

The Trumps may be one of the most controversial families in presidential history, but clearly their family bonds still run strong. When Eric Trump and Don Jr. aren't jetting off to an overseas location, these two brothers also love to spend time with their children, and snap a quick picture or two.

In December 2017, Eric and his wife Lara Trump welcomed their son Luke into the world, and since his birth Eric has been all over social media posting about him. To be honest, who can blame him?

As a father of five, it's easy to assume that Don Jr. takes extra time out of his work schedule to hang out with his family. Even though he and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump have split, that hasn't affected his time with his children. In fact, it's not uncommon to see him posting their special hangouts on his Instagram page.

Eric and Don Jr. may have a strong sibling rivalry, but it's pretty obvious that there's a lot of love there. Clearly, family is important to the Trumps, whether or not it's got "first" in front of it.