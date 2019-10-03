It's that time of year. Summer is over, and you're left dreaming about tropical destinations you didn't vacation in. I know how it goes — I never took that tropical getaway, either, but that doesn't mean that it's too late. You can start planning your vacay in advance with Dollar Flight Club's Oct. 2 deals to the Bahamas. Imagine yourself on that a beach trip you never took — only better, because this is the Caribbean. If you play your cards right, you could make a reservation as early as this month, or plan ahead and book for 2020.

There are plenty of reasons the Bahamas should be on your must-travel list. One of the most obvious reasons are those gorgeous beaches and the opportunity to explore the shores of this famous destination. The first things I think about when I hear the Bahamas is relaxing on the beach, clear waters, and holding a piña colada or some other tropical mixed drink with a paper umbrella. Trust me, though, this vacation could be so much more than that, even if those Instagram shots of the shorelines will make all of your BFFs a bit jealous.

The DFC Oct. 2 deals to the Bahamas are 50% off normal round-trip fares. That means that you may be able to book round-trip tickets to the Bahamas for as low as $278. The typical cost of a round-trip flight to the Bahamas is $650, according to DFC. I don't know if you're on the same page as me, but flight fares to the Bahamas at over 50% off means I'm tempted to jump on a plane right now.

There are several U.S. cities with this low fare deal, but it's looking especially good for those who live on the East Coast.

Shutterstock

If you're near Washington D.C., you can get round-trip tickets for as low as $268. Leaving out of Baltimore, you can fly for a round-trip fare of $287. Travelers looking to leave out of Charleston can score a $278 round trip. New Yorkers can get as low as $335 round trip flying from Rochester, or a $337 round trip from Albany.

Those on the West Coast are unfortunately out of luck with this deal, unless you grab a cheap flight to one of the participating cities. And TBH, you'd probably still save money with that option. If you're closer to the middle of the U.S., you may be able to snag $307 round-trip tickets leaving from Austin, Texas.

What can you do while vacationing in the Bahamas? The list is pretty full. Once you land in Nassau in the Bahamas, you might want to start your trip with some good eats. One way to try a bit more of an immersive experience is with the Tru Bahamian Food Tour, which lets you explore local eateries and some up-and-coming restaurants. Then, of course, you'll need to see the beaches and take in some unique views from The Glass Window Bridge. If you're outdoorsy, this is a great destination for hiking — like at the Lucayan National Park — or snorkeling. Another fun place to stop would be the water park at Atlantis, Aquaventure, where you can lounge on the lazy river, have some laugh on the waterslides, and then tour the Atlantis resort's marine habitat.

Seriously, I wish I was going. If you're trying to plan a dream tropical vacay, now is the time. With fares as low as this, it's totally OK to plan ahead or take an early vacation.