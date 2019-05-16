I don't know about you, but my travel bucket list is practically never-ending. It's a total dream of mine to snorkel along the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, and I would die to see the Taj Mahal in India, hike through the scenic mountains of Patagonia, and — of course — it's absolutely vital that I go on a pizza crawl through the ancient cobblestone streets of Italy. And if you happen to be a DFC subscriber, you most likely noticed Dollar Flight Club's May 16 deals to Naples, Italy. The cheap flights could save you over $500 off your vacation.

I don't want to speak for everyone, but eating world-famous pizza is a lifelong dream for most people. So, it's become my duty to inform the masses about Dollar Flight Club's unreal deals on trips to Naples, Italy that were posted on May 16. According to the DFC email, standard round-trip airfare from North America is usually upwards of $950. But, if you decide to book a trip on May 16 leaving between October 2019 and March 2020, you could save up to $570. Yes y'all, you heard that correctly — and if you ask me — that's a major steal.

Keep in mind that although this deal is absolutely incredible, it varies by location, dates, and timing. Also make note of the fact that prices are accurate as of publication and are likely to go up within 24 hours. As of publication on May 16, round-trip flights departing to Naples from Newark, New Jersey in February 2020 are $377; flights leaving from Boston, Massachusetts in December 2019 are currently $607; flights departing from Miami, Florida in January 2020 are $495; and flights from Toronto, Ontario in January 2020 are a little pricier than the others, but you can still score savings of just under $300 with prices at $659. You might be a little nervous about pulling the trigger on a cheap flight so quickly to get savings, but you'll be happy to have that extra money in your pocket when you go, especially since you'll be taking the trip of a lifetime.

If you're looking to soak up a little Vitamin D on your trip to Naples, make sure to take a day trip across the water to the Amalfi Coast. You can take the train to the nautical villages of Positano, Amalfi, and Sorrento, bask on the beaches, explore the mountainous cities overlooking the ocean, and get lost in all of the gorgeous ancient architecture. There is seriously so much to do when you're out there, and if you ask me, venturing out to the coast is a definite must. Oh, and don't worry about getting your hands on pizza out there — the coast is loaded with hidden culinary gems.

The bottom line of all this is that you have a small window to book a cheap AF flight for your unreal culinary excursion to the land of pizza. So, you will probably want to make sure you clear your calendar and book your trip as soon as you possibly can. I mean, really — when 'za is involved, I don't mess around. This is serious business.