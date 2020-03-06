With temperatures going from cold to warm, to cold again, you might be looking for a more steady warm weather getaway. Fortunately, you don't have to spend a lot to go somewhere with gorgeous beaches, lush scenery, and delicious bites. Dollar Flight Club's March 5 deals to Hawaii are over 50% off regular fares, so call up your travel companion and plan that itinerary.

Hawaii is a dreamy destination where you can experience traditional luaus, beautiful oceans, and sightseeing perfect for the 'Gram. Round-trip fares to Hawaii are $850 on average, but Dollar Flight Club gathered up some cheap deals that start as low as $371. That makes these flights over 50% off average fares, which is a savings of up to $479. Dollar Flight Club says the best dates for these deals are between May 12 and May 20, which means you can schedule that spring vacation you've been waiting for.

There are several U.S. cities with these low fares to Hawaii. However, while the prices are accurate as of publication, they are subject to go up within as little as 24 hours, so book ASAP if you want to experience Hawaii on the cheap.

Most of the cities offering these low fares are on the East Coast or in the Midwest. Those near Missouri can depart via the Kansas City International Airport (MCI) from as low as $371 round-trip. Meanwhile, leaving from Orlando, Florida, you can score a $374 round-trip. Other great deals you'll find to Hawaii include a $394 for round-trip fare departing from Nashville, Tennessee; $384 round-trip tickets from Newark, New Jersey; and round-trip fare as low as $395 from Baltimore, Maryland.

Shutterstock

Your flight will land in Kahului, in Maui, neighboring the islands of Hawaii and Oahu. The gorgeous scenery is enough to please any sight-seer, but there are also some fun outdoor activities to do in Kahului, including hiking adventure tours where you can see a natural rainforest and waterfall, helicopter tours, windsurfing, and snorkeling. Foodies will want to sign up for a traditional luau for dinner and a show. And, last but not least, you can soak up the sun on the beach with your favorite sip for some much-needed R&R.

With prices this low, you'll want to call up your bestie and plan a spring vacay to Hawaii before costs climb back up.