With the first month of 2020 coming to a close, you might be dreaming of breaking up your busy routine with a getaway. Luckily, there's no need to keep putting off that special trip. Dollar Flight Club's Jan. 31 deals to Alaska can save you up to 50% off standard prices.

If you've never used Dollar Flight Club (DFC), all you really need to know is that the subscription-based service finds all the discounts for you, so all you need to do is start planning the vacation you've been dreaming of. Imagine spending some down time in Anchorage, Alaska, where you can take in the beautiful scenery, see some wildlife, and get some amazing pics for the 'Gram. A typical round-trip flight to Anchorage is about $650. But this DFC deal can save you over 50%. The best days to book this deal are from the end of February through the month of March. The prices are accurate as of publication, but are likely to go up quickly.

The best deal is a round-trip flight for $318 from Kansas City International Airport for a trip from late February to the first of March. Those in Indianapolis can score $332 for round-trip tickets to Anchorage with Delta Airlines, while Washington D.C. residents can depart from Washington Dulles International Airport with prices from $351 round-trip. Other deals include a $362 round-trip flight from Wichita, Kansas, and $388 for round-trip fare departing from Detroit, Michigan.

The most expensive city included in the deal is Chicago, but the $402 starting price round-trip for flights is still nearly $250 off the average price. Travelers on the West Coast are out of luck on this deal, but considering the variety of cities, you could still save some cash if you traveled to one of the departure airports.

Shutterstock

There is no shortage of activities once you get to Anchorage, Alaska. If you're there to take in nature, there are plenty of gorgeous sights to catch in National Parks and on wilderness tours. A popular trail to hit near the city is the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail. Wilderness tours offered near Anchorage give you a chance to see bears, wolves, bison, and beluga whales, and explore Chugach State Park. There are plenty of ways to get a taste of Alaskan culture, too. The Anchorage Museum has some of the largest exhibitions in Alaska, but you may also want to try the Alaska Native Heritage Center for a well-rounded historical introduction. Foodies will want to try the fresh seafood and local bites, as well as consider getting in on a brewery tour.

These cheap prices will only last short time and are likely to go up within the next 24 hours, so if you've been waiting to book that dreamy vacay, I'd suggest calling your squad and getting your ticket before the prices go back up.