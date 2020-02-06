With many places in the United States experiencing some of the chilliest temperatures of the season, you might be thinking about a warm weather getaway. Thankfully, Dollar Flight Club's Feb. 5 deals to the Virgin Islands will give you an excuse to take the plunge. You can get a round-trip flight to St. Thomas for as low as $225, so start planning your tropical getaway.

If you've used Dollar Flight Club before, you already know the service can get some seriously discounted flights to Instagram-worthy destinations. To save you money and all of the time you'd waste searching for the cheapest flights, Dollar Flight Club does all of the dirty work for you, so all you need to do is book.

Dollar Flight Club's Feb. 5 deals offer you the chance to score some cheap flights to St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands. While round-trip flights to this Caribbean destination usually sell for $650, you can save as much as $425 off the price, making your ticket as low as $225. Over 50% off airfare is a huge plus if you're trying to travel on the cheap.

DFC says the best dates for prices are from Sept. 16 through Sept. 23, 2020, which means you'd be getting a warm, end-of-summer vacay. The airlines offering these prices are American and jetBlue. These low rates are accurate as of publication, but are likely to go up within the next 24 hours.

Cities included in the deal are only in Florida and California, but if you're on the East or West Coast, a little road trip down the map to any of the included airports might be worth it.

Floridians can score a rock-bottom rate from American Airlines in two cities. Round-trip flights from Tampa, Florida, cost as little as $225; travelers departing from Orlando can save just as much with this $225 round-trip ticket. Finally, you can take off from Fort Lauderdale for $254 round-trip. Californians leaving from Sacramento will pay $324 for a round-trip ticket, while departures from San Diego will get cost $342 for a round-trip ticket. The most expensive price in the deal is a $388 round-trip from West Palm Beach, Florida.

On your trip to St. Thomas, you can soak up the sun on gorgeous beaches, like Sapphire Beach, or you can take a day cruise over to St. John. With clear water, the Virgin Islands' beaches are perfect for snorkeling in Turtle Cove or Honeymoon Beach. Check out some tropical plants at the Phantasea Botanical Garden for a relaxing stroll, or see some amazing views from the highest point of St. Thomas. If you're a foodie who wants a taste of the Caribbean, St. Thomas Food Tours can get you the ultimate tasting experience for $50 to $75 for over two hours of food sampling.