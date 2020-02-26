With warm weather on the horizon, it's hard not to think about planning a vacay. If you're not sure where you want to go, you can always follow the deals. Dollar Flight Club's Feb. 26 deals to Ireland include round-trip flights to Dublin for less than $300, so get ready for a Celtic getaway.

Dollar Flight Club (DFC) saves you money on airline tickets to dream destinations by providing you with the cheapest prices available across different sites. The cheap fares to Dublin offer a discount of up to $500, with the usual round-trip fare to Ireland costing $800. These prices are accurate as of publication, but are subject to change within as little as 24 hours.

There are only a couple departure cities included in DFC's deal, but TBH, making a trip from another state to one of the departure airports may still save you a ton of cash. The best prices are for flights in November or December, so a St. Patrick's day trip isn't in the cards. East Coast travelers are in luck, with round-trip flights out of Boston starting at $293. Those living near New Jersey and New York can get a $373 round-trip flight from Newark Liberty International Airport for a December vacay, which is still over 50% in savings as compared to the usual $800 price tag.

Anna Gorin/Moment/Getty Images

When you book the Feb. 26 DFC deal to Ireland, you'll land in Dublin, which is Ireland's capital city. There, you can explore various Irish pubs or tour the birthplace of Jameson Irish whiskey at the Old Jameson Distillery. You can also get a history lesson and check out beautiful cathedrals and architecture when you tour Dublin Castle. There are a ton of options if you can't wait to see the local landscape and wildlife while you're there. You can visit the Dublin Zoo, go to the Wicklow Mountains National Park, or the National Botanic Gardens.

While you're there, don't forget to sample some traditional Irish dishes and pub fare, because the quintessential Irish experience would be nothing without it.

While these prices are low right now, they won't last forever, so call up your favorite travel buddy to plan your Irish getaway.