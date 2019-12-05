Don't let the cost of taking a trip get in the way of a much-needed vacay. You can score deep discounts if you book your flight at the right time. If you're ready to book a getaway ASAP, Dollar Flight Club's Dec. 5 deal to Tenerife in Spain will cut back on costs, but not experiences.

Booking a trip to another country can feel like a lot to deal with, but Dollar Flight Club makes it a lot easier by getting you savings that'll make you ask why you didn't book a vacation earlier. This deal can get you over 50% off of the usual fare of $900 round-trip, starting as low as $379. If you've never thought about traveling to Tenerife, Spain, you'll want to get out the itinerary and the camera for the 'Gram, because the opportunities for a good time are endless. Tenerife is the biggest of the Canary Islands, so you can expect some glorious beaches, whale and dolphin watching, and plenty of outdoor time, but there's so much more.

Take a fun-filled day to explore Siam Park, a Thailand-themed water park, or see the Pyramids of Guimar. Teide National Park is a must-see, with the highest mountain in Spain, Mount Teide, and a unique volcanic landscape. The restaurants range from Mediterranean and seafood to authentic Canarian food, which has a heavy Spanish influence but has also taken from neighboring cultures.

Shutterstock

The deals are so good, you'll want to book before it's gone. Per the Dec. 5 email, you'll find the best dates for these low prices from December 2019 through May 2020. Travelers who are looking to leave from Florida can snap up a round-trip flight for $379 from Miami for an April 2020 getaway. Round-trip tickets from Chicago are as low as $482 if you plan to leave ASAP in December. Other East Coast airports with these discounts are JFK in New York, with a round-trip cost of $452 if you leave in March, and Boston Airport, with flights as low as $491 round-trip if you book for the end of March.

Unfortunately, there aren't any departures from any midwest or West Coast cities, but even if you make a trip to the East Coast, you can still end up saving some cash with this deal.

Travelers who want to book this Dec. 5 DFC deal must act quickly, as these kinds of discounted fares are typically gone after a day. Get to texting your BFF or SO and book now, so you can experience some Canary Island eats and unique travel activities.