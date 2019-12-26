Get ready to book your next vacay sooner than expected. Dollar Flight Club’s Dec. 26 deals to Portugal can make your travel dreams come true for a discounted rate, so get ready to draft that "OOO" message. Round-trips flights to Lisbon, Portugal are over 50% off regular fares for a late winter or early spring getaway, but the discounted rates won't last, so book ASAP.

If you've dreamed of scoring deep flight discounts for future vacays, now's the time to plan a Eurotrip. Dollar Flight Club (DFC) is currently highlighting round-trip flights to Lisbon for as low as $346, which a steal compared to the standard $850 fare. The best time to score your cheap flight to Portugal is between January and March 2020, so you may want to book that winter getaway, like, now. All prices are accurate as of publication and are likely to go up within 24 hours.

Those who live in the Midwest or the West Coast won't catch this deal in departure cities near them, but you can try to score cheap flights to the following cities to still save a wad of cash. Travelers leaving from Boston will find the best price, with round-trip tickets as low as $346 for a trip in March. New Yorkers can leave the JFK airport for $369 round trip, whereas those leaving out of Miami will score flights as low as $458. And finally, travelers leaving from Toronto Pearson International Airport will pay $448 for a round-trip flight.

Landing in Lisbon will give you plenty of opportunities to see some of the incredible sights Portugal has to offer. From the Praça do Comércio plaza, a bustling transportation hub, to Alfama, the oldest neighborhood in Lisbon, there is certainly some historic architecture to see. Portugal is also a foodie paradise. While there, you can sample local cuisine at the Time Out Market Lisboa, try a pastel de Belém from Pastéis de Belém (a specialty custard tart), eat some Portuguese tapas, fresh seafood dishes, or try Bacalhau, a classic Portuguese dish.

After sightseeing and sampling the eats, you'll want to check out some of the beaches in Lisbon for the chance to see an incredible sunset over the water. Another amazing sight for the 'Gram is São Jorge Castle, which sits atop a hill in Lisbon, offering some of the best views you'll find on your trip.

You'll also have a little extra dough in your vacay budget when you save on your round-trip flights, but fares this low will go up quickly, so call up your travel partner and get ready to plan out your trip to Portugal.