Get ready to grab some heavily discounted airfare for your next dream vacay. Dollar Flight Club's Dec. 11 deal to Greece will get you over 60% off the average cost of round-trip tickets. With airfare this cheap, you'll want to pack your bags immediately.

No matter how many times you've dreamed of going to Europe to see countries like Greece, you may never have imagined that it could be done with flights that are over 50% off the normal rate. Thanks to Dollar Flight Club's findings, booking now can save you as much as $577. The typical airfare for a round-trip flight to Greece is $900, but DFC found fares as low as $323. Start working out that itinerary ahead of time, because these discounts are a steal. The price is accurate as of publication, but will go up quickly.

The low fares to Athens only apply to one departure city in Wednesday's DFC email. Departing JFK International Airport in New York City, you can score a discounted round-trip fare of $323 for an early May trip to Athens. DFC says best dates for low fares are from March to May 2020, so play around with dates to find your best fare.

Those looking to leave from the West Coast or Midwest are out of luck, however if you're able to score a cheap flight to NYC, you'll probably still save a hefty wad of cash.

Shutterstock

When you get to Greece, there are endless views of beautiful blue skies and the ocean on the horizon, not to mention incredible architecture, making for a perfect opportunity to take plenty of photos to document your trip.

A trip to Athens, Greece would not be complete without taking a dip and enjoying the clear waters of the beaches. But the sights don't stop there. Take a walking tour of the famous Acropolis or see the Temple of Poseidon for some ancient architecture and incredible photo opps. A fun way to see Athens is to take a bike tour around the city or hike up Lycabettus Hill to catch a view from one of the highest points. And of course, your visit is going to be incomplete without some authentic Greek food, so you may consider taking a walk through Athens Central Market or taking a gourmet food tour while you're there. No matter what, visitors should make sure to sample some Gyros, Baklava, or stuffed grape leaves.

Shutterstock

This low fares will only last for a limited time. In fact, round-trip fares this cheap usually disappear within 24 hours. So, if a spring trip to Greece sounds like a perfect opportunity to see some sights while saving a buck, start hashing out those plans and book before it's gone.