While a trip to Scandinavia has always been at the top of my bucket list, airfare prices tend to be — well — completely unaffordable. So, you could probably imagine how excited I am about Dollar Flight Club's Aug. 22 deals to Norway. They're about to make that highly anticipated trip a reality, at a palatable price.

Like I said, a Scandinavian vacation has always been a dream of mine, but airfare tends to be astronomical. On average, a round trip flight from the United States to Norway's capital city, Oslo, would cost upwards of $900, according to Dollar Flight Club. But if you end up flying to the northern European city between September 2019 to May 2020, you could end up saving upwards of $571 on a roundtrip flight. Just keep in mind that airfare will go up. Prices are accurate as of publication, and prices will vary based on departure location.

Those flying in from the Northeast have a few departure options. You could depart from Boston, Massachusetts for $329, or from Newark, New Jersey for $344. If you're located in the Mid-Atlantic, on the other hand, you could also catch a flight from Washington D.C. for around the same price, at about $347.

If you're slightly farther south, however, you still have a number of departure options. Flights from Fort Lauderdale, Florida are $423, for example, while flights from Orlando, Florida are going for $389. There are also available flights from Miami, Florida for $388, and from Tampa, Florida which cost a little more, at $666. Still though, not too shabby.

Midwestern travelers can score flights from Chicago, Illinois for $386. Heading towards the West Coast, you can currently find discounted flights from Los Angeles, California for $347, and from San Francisco, California for $474. If you live on the West Coast, you're most likely well aware of the fact that cheap airfare to Europe is hard to come by, so these are definitely worth snagging before they're gone, if you ask me. No pressure, though.

Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once you land in Oslo, there's a lot you can do. Dollar Flight Club's email recommends visiting Akershus Castle and Fortress, which will give you a little insight regarding Oslo's colorful history. Purchasing an Oslo City Pass will get you free entry to a total of 30 museums as well as free travel on public transportation, free walking tours, concert tickets, climbing, ski rentals, and various special offers around the city. And if you're big on nature, they also recommend ditching the city — Norway takes pride in its gorgeous landscapes, and if you're there at the right time, you should definitely try to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

Praise Dollar Flight Club for letting me live out the Scandinavian adventure of my wildest dreams. Whether you decide to tour Oslo, sightsee throughout Norway, or find your way to the Swedish alps is entirely up to you, but make sure to book these babies fast — time is of the essence, and prices are about to skyrocket. Saving almost $600 on a European vacation is truly unreal.