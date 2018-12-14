When you imagine the most ideal winter, what comes to mind? Maybe snuggling up on the couch with a cup of hot chocolate is the picture-perfect experience for you. Buying a plane ticket and jet-setting to somewhere warmer where the palm trees and sunshine never end, is always a good idea, too. You may not consider embracing the chilly weather and surrounding yourself with quiet, snowy mountains. And trust me, you'll want to start. Airbnb revealed the best places to see the Northern Lights for an otherworldly winter escape. Before you shake your head and throw on an extra blanket, let me convince you why traveling to one of these places is a must.

For travelers like you, seeing the Northern Lights is a top of the bucket list item. Next to swimming in the lagoons of Iceland, and backpacking through Europe, it's the one adventure that's always fascinated you.

You've dreamed about laying under the stars and seeing the entire sky light up. You thought to yourself in that moment, "Is this real life?" Yes, it is. The galaxy and all of the particles surrounding our planet are putting on a show just for you. *Cue the jaw drop.*

But, as much as you've always wanted to have this experience, you've never made the moves to put it in the books. Airbnb just revealed the best places to see the Northern Lights, so you really have zero excuses!

What are the best places to see the Northern Lights?

The best places to see the Northern Lights may not surprise you. These locations are their own kind of paradise, offering snowy adventures by day and cozy indoor atmospheres by night. But, what may knock your fuzzy socks off is the view that you can get from a quaint cabin's window in the middle of another country.

According to Airbnb, the best places to see this natural wonder, in top to bottom order, are: Sortland, Norway; Jukkasjaervi, Sweden; Inari, Finland; Nuuk, Greenland; Bordeyri, Iceland; Whitehorse, Canada; Huntsville, Canada; Lulea, Sweden; Bodo, Norway; and Trosmo, Norway.

These results were based on data for future guest bookings for December 2018 in Northern Lights destinations, compared to the same numbers for the same destinations last year. The 10 locations that Airbnb revealed have had the most growth over that time period, with Sortland, Norway, showing the highest increase at 950 percent. Long story short: Seeing the Northern Lights and staying in a cozy cabin or house that feels like heaven on Earth is on trend right now. What are you waiting for?

Where should you stay during your winter escape to see the Northern Lights?

Along with the results, Airbnb revealed some of the best accommodations for this winter escape. You'll know exactly where to stay when you take your trip.

First things first: You'll want to check out Nuuk, Greenland for a house that's located in a quaint town right near the water. This home was built back in the 1950s, but has been refurbished to look brand new. At night, walk outside, and you'll see the Northern Lights in all their glory, illuminating the water below.

If you're looking for a little bit more of an adventure, head to Bordeyri, Iceland and stay in a cottage in the middle of the mountains — or have a magical night in a heated tent in Tromso, Norway, with a cozy blanket and perfect view of the stars. Staying in those kind of accommodations will surely make this trip like nothing else you've experienced before. And in my personal experience, I've found that that's when you fall in love with traveling and truly get outside of your comfort zone.

Why should you plan a trip to see the Northern Lights this year?

According to Airbnb, the sun is about to enter the Solar Minimum phase in 2019. Essentially, this means that the Northern Lights (otherwise known as the aurora borealis) will be dimmer and happening less often for the next 10 years of our lives.

Although you may be able to go to these destinations and see the moving strips of green and purple light up the night sky, they might not be as vibrant as possible. So, you need to book a trip and have this otherworldly experience, like, right now.

There's so much natural beauty in this world, no matter what the season may be. Having otherworldly experiences, like seeing the Northern Lights, will take your winter to the next level.