If your parents' relationship was a failed one, Concepcion says you may find yourself uncomfortable with intimacy and resistant to entering a committed relationship at all. “This manifests in relationships with a lack of full commitment, one foot out the door,” she says.

While the experts agree that the kind of relationship your parents had can influence your current and future relationships, it's not always a bad thing. “Seeing parents who are generally loving, kind, and grateful for each other and who know each other's love languages is certainly the ideal as this type of marriage can provide many positive qualities to emulate in your own relationship,” says Dr. Brown. "Like it or not, some of their negative qualities may have been passed on to you as well," he adds. "You may find yourself acting and behaving in some of the ways they did. That's why it is vital for your own happiness to understand that this happens, to know that it is absolutely not your fault, and that you can choose to not be a prisoner of your childhood conditioning."

The first step for breaking out of any learned negative cycles, Dr. Brown says, is to accept that this doesn't have to be your destiny. “The good news is that you get to decide what you want and don't want. If you're not sure, this might be a productive time to find out what your own vision of a loving relationship would look like for you," he suggests.

Concepcion agrees. "The more we look at the beliefs that we have about our parent's relationship the more we can choose if those beliefs serve us or not. Awareness is everything," she concludes.

The ultimate takeaway here is that, yes, your parents' relationship, for better or worse, does have an impact on how you operate in and feel about relationships — but nothing is set in stone. You can take the good and reject the bad, and just knowing that is the first step in the process to happier and healthier relationships.