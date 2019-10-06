When it comes to the first family, there's no such thing as too much security. When entering the White House, it's tradition that the president and his family be escorted from place to place with high-level security, no matter where they are. So one has to wonder: does Tiffany Trump have Secret Service at Georgetown Law School? If tradition serves, then there's a very strong possibility that she does. It may be the tail end of back-to-school season, but prepare to be educated.

According to the U.S. Secret Service website, the organization protects the "immediate families" of presidents and vice presidents, which would in theory include their children, even if they're not living in the same place. According to a May 22 report from E! News, the Trump kids have had Secret Service protection even before their father, President Donald Trump, was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States in January 2017. So, now that he's in the White House, there's a strong possibility that Secret Service detail has only increased for the Trump children.

Plus, seeing as Tiffany Trump recently started her third and final year at Georgetown Law School in Washington, D.C., she's more exposed to public interactions than her other siblings. During the next two semesters, she'll be traveling from class to class and also taking part in numerous job interviews once she graduates. So, a little security probably couldn't hurt.

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The Secret Service was established in 1865, initially serving as an organization to identify and stop U.S. currency counterfeits. However, following the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901, the Secret Service was ordered to start shifting their focus towards protecting and watching over national leaders and their families. Currently, the United States Secret Service provides full-time protection of the president, vice-president, their families, and other administration members. This protection continues even after a leader leaves office.

The younger Trump daughter has gotten Secret Service protection before. In July 2017, The Independent reported that the Secret Service had billed for hotel accommodations while accompanying the younger Trump daughter on a vacation to Berlin, Germany.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Even though the idea of having constant security may reassure some, it's also costly. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump's Secret Service costs reportedly reached nearly $250,000 in one month alone. In July 18, Politico reported that watchdog nonprofit group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) obtained documents that revealed Don Jr. and Eric Trump's February 2017 two-day business trip to Dubai spent thousands of dollars on expenses, including hotels and airfare for Secret Service protection. CREW released a statement on July 18, 2018 detailing the costs. A part of the statement read,

The business trip cost taxpayers significantly more than the $73,000 in Secret Service cost for a 2018 trip to Dubai for the Trump sons to attend the wedding of the daughter of a business partner.

Elite Daily reached out to the Trump Foundation and the White House for comment about the reported costs at the time, but did not hear back.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Despite the controversy the Trumps have faced over Secret Service costs, sometimes it's better to be safe than sorry. Hopefully Tiffany Trump will be able to enjoy her last year at Georgetown Law without any hassle. Good thing she's got a strong team behind her.