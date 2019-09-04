The weather is cooling down, and U-hauls are hitting the road. So you know what that means: school is back in session. Even though a lot of students may be bummed that summer is over, there's one familiar face that seems excited to kick off the new semester. Just take a look at Tiffany Trump's 2019 back to school Instagram and see for yourself. She's at the finish line.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, Tiffany Trump took to Instagram to share a photo celebrating her final year at Georgetown Law School. Truth be told, I've never seen a law student look so thrilled to be back on campus, but clearly Trump is ecstatic. In the photo, the youngest Trump daughter is standing in front of the Georgetown Law Center entrance sign while rocking a mid sleeve blue and white polkadot dress with matching flats. While her outfit might just come across as a fashion forward college student, it could have a bigger message. Georgetown's school colors are grey and blue, and Trump's choice to rock this particular bright blue ensemble shows ultimate school spirit.

Even though the perfectly curated Instagram may be the focal point, Trump also captioned the photo with a few words to kick off her last first day of school, probably ever. She wrote,

Last first day of school ✓ #3L#georgetownlaw#hoyalawya

So, it's time to hit the books for Trump. That means it'll be hours of studying and library visits for a while, but a little distraction might be a good thing. On Aug. 30, President Trump's assistant Madeline Westerhout was fired after reports claimed that Westerhout was allegedly sharing personal information about Trump and his family to reporters. According to Politico, Westerhout allegedly revealed to reporters that President Donald Trump favors his older daughter, Ivanka, and that the two had a better relationship than him and Tiffany. Politico reported that Westerhout allegedly told reporters that President Trump "couldn't pick Tiffany out of a crowd." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Westerhout leaving the White House, and response to her alleged remarks, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Clearly, this White House scandal isn't causing Trump to have the blues (pun definitely intended). Plus, in case you haven't been prowling her Instagram posts lately, she's had quite the summer. Over the past few months, Trump has posted a few photos of her with her boyfriend Michael Boulos, vacationing in New York City and on pristine beaches. I don't know about y'all, but my summer consisted of me in my apartment sitting in front of an air conditioner.

This is Trump's final year at Georgetown Law, which means soon she'll be throwing her graduation cap into the air and entering the real world. However, there's been no word so far as to what field of law Trump plans to pursue. While some may suspect her focus will be within criminal justice reform, I guess we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, enjoy your final year Tiffany!