Anna Marie's BachelorTV on YouTube

This clip starts off with Hannah B. being well... quite frankly terrifying. I mean, you guys, she literally says:

If Caelynn is talking crap about me she better beware. There is a beautiful monster inside of me and today I'm gonna have to let it out... There's a tank of rage and it's full and the beast is about to come out.

Oh, and then she gives a long drawn out throaty "raaaaaaaahwwwr."

And it's not just her words that indicate she's angry. "Yes, indeed, Hannah is filled with rage," Brown surmises. "I saw it and then she said it."

Next, the clip moves onto Caelynn and Colton who have taken a seat on a bench on the other side of the pool. At this point Caelynn does pretty much exactly what Hannah B. was hoping she wouldn't and "talks crap" about her to Colton. That being said, I think Caelynn keeps it pretty classy. She doesn't go too far into detail. She just gives her dude a little bit of a heads up about the drama.

But, while I was focused on what Caelynn was saying, I didn't stop to pay attention to how Colton was feeling about all of this new information.

And apparently he wasn't taking it super well.

"When he was talking with Caelynn he went from disgust to sadness to anger as she spoke," says Brown. That being said, Brown doesn't believe Caelynn was saying anything to be malicious. "She really didn’t want to have to tell him this but felt she had to," she deduces based on her body language.