Will this be the most dramatic season of The Bachelor ever? A new theory has emerged about how Pilot Pete's season ends, and it's a complete curveball. On Reddit, fans are wondering if Peter Weber ends up with producer Julie LaPlaca, and the evidence is pretty compelling. "I feel 98 [percent] confident that Peter winds up with the producer, Julie LaPlaca," Reddit user u/krallie posted on Feb. 7. "A friend brought it up to me earlier and I just went down a rabbit hole investigating." After investigating, u/krallie came up with six reasons for why why LaPlaca just might be the one who wins over Weber's heart by the end of his season. Are you ready for this?

First, u/krallie claims LaPlaca and Weber reportedly spent New Years Eve together with Weber's family. If you're skeptical, u/krallie recommends checking LaPlaca's tagged pictures on Instagra for proof. "There’s a [picture] from his dad with her and their family at dinner," u/krallie wrote. As if that wasn't convincing enough in and of itself, another fan took to Instagram to claim LaPlaca's mom was also there for the meal. I mean, if that's true, count me as 100 percent convinced. Going out to a nice restaurant with both of your families? Major serious relationship vibes.

Here is the picture, which Weber's dad captioned "New Years Eve lunch with the gang at Carmine’s."

The theory continues. "In another tagged photo, a girl that she follows posted a pic of herself and Peter, but tagged Julie," u/krallie wrote. "The caption says something about 'an unexpected ending indeed.'" If you attempt to find this post, u/krallie notes, "it’s the [second] photo on the girl’s swipe. First is just a pic of herself."

The third piece of evidence u/krallie calls upon is "yet another tagged photo." This time, the photo in question reportedly "shows her in a Seahawks hat." ICYMI: Weber is a diehard Seahawks fan — he loves them so much that he even got a tattoo honoring them.

Personally, the Seahawks thing doesn't really seem that conclusive to me — she could just be a Seahawks fan in her own right. But u/krallie's fourth piece of evidence has me a bit more convinced. "On Julie’s picture of herself in New York you can see Peter behind her with his back to the camera, and Hannah B. commented that she 'approves,'" u/krallie wrote. OK, consider my interest piqued.

For the fifth piece of evidence, u/krallie calls upon LaPlaca's Instagram Stories. "She spends a lot of time with him and his family at their home per insta stories," u/krallie wrote.

The sixth and final piece of evidence has a lot of projection on their part, but I won't leave you hanging so here it is:

On the previews he says he’s “crazy in love with her”. We are down to 6 (I think?) girls and and he doesn’t even seem a little bit in love with any of them yet. Not crazy since they don’t get a ton of time together, but he gets tons of time with his producer... My guess is that she leaves because she doesn’t want to see him get engaged to someone else, and he winds up going after HER.

I mean, that would make for incredible TV, so I low-key hope it's true. But Bachelor guru Reality Steve is, unfortunately, not on board with the out-of-the-box theory:

I guess the only way to know for sure if this happens is to stay tuned into Weber's season.