After the initial fanfare of falling in love has started to simmer down, it’s not uncommon to be left wondering how your SO really feels about you. When you first got together, both of you were probably putting in work to prove to each other that being together was a priority. Those big romantic gestures like exchanging I love you's or going on your first vacation together all added to the experience of making you feel loved and valued. But as time goes on, it’s normal to wonder if your partner really loves you as much as they say that they do.

Despite all of the big ways someone might show their love on Valentine’s Day or your birthday, being able to make each other feel loved on a daily basis is just as important. Because at the end of the day, life is made up of much more than special occasions — it’s made up of sad days, stressful days, sick days, and more. Being with someone who is able to show you they love you through the smallest actions, really, is what happily-ever-afters are made of. If your partner does these five things for you, then you've definitely got a bae who's showing you the love.

1 They Put Your Preferences First Giphy There's nothing like opening the fridge when you're starving, only to find a brand spanking new tub of your favorite yogurt just waiting to be eaten. A sign that your partner loves you is that they've taken the time to get to know your likes and dislikes — and they show it. For example, getting your favorite snack at the movie theatre even though it might not be theirs shows that they care and want to make you happy.

2 They Try To Cheer You Up When You're Feeling Down Giphy We all have those days. Maybe you just had a bad night's sleep or a rough day at work, but regardless, your bae is there to help. Whether that means venturing out in the rain to get your favorite ice cream or cracking an inside joke that always makes you laugh. If they are quick to try and make your day a little brighter when you're not feeling your best, then they definitely love you.

3 They Will Inconvenience Themselves To Help You Out Giphy If they know you've been drowning in work all week and don't have time to run an important errand, they will be the first to offer to help out — even if it's not on their way. Showing someone that you are willing to put in work to make their life a little bit easier is definitely an "I love you" in disguise.

4 They Get You Thoughtful Gifts, Just Because Giphy Whether it's simply grabbing flowers on their way home from work because they were thinking about you, or surprising you with a silly shirt they thought you might like — even if there's not an occasion, your bae gifting you things just because is definitely a sign that they care and want to make you feel special.