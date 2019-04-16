Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, famously gave up all her social media activity to be part of the royal family. But many royal family fans are absolutely convinced that Meghan is actually running the official Sussex Royal Instagram account. Apparently, more recent posts from the account have given fans lots of reason to believe that Meghan is behind all those royal posts. So, does Meghan Markle run the Sussex Royal Instagram? Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Alright, let’s talk about why fans have this theory about Meghan running her own Instagram account. The main reason is spelling. Yes, you read that right. Apparently, people have caught on to the fact that some of the captions of the Sussex Royal Instagram account use American spellings of certain words rather than British ones. One example is “organization.” While Americans typically spell it with the letter z, the British spell it with the letter s.

For example, in a Sunday, April 7, post, the Sussex Royal Instagram account posted a gallery of photos with the following caption:

Baby2Baby provides children ages 0-12 living in poverty with the necessities every child deserves. In the last seven years, B2B has distributed over 50 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals, underserved schools, and to children who have lost everything in the wake of disasters. Please consider supporting this very special organization.

Now, if one of Meghan and Harry’s British aides had been running this account, they might have spelled “organization” with the letter s. But since it includes the letter z, people have this idea that an American, aka Meghan, is running things behind the scenes.

One fan even called them out on it. “Organisation with a Z here again. Please use British English like Brits do!” they wrote in the comments of the post.

Another fan agreed that it was probably Meghan who wrote the above caption. “You know who posted this caption when 'organisation' is spelled with Z in it 😂😋😉,” they said in the comments.

Needless to say, fans have been picking up on these spelling discrepancies for a few days now. On a different Instagram post, the caption reads:

Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much.

In the same post, it says:

@littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers

And later on in that same post, the caption reads:

@Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe - from Guadalajara to Italy.

So, what are you looking at here? Well, the first part references both American and British currencies. And the second part uses the word “re-energized” with standard American spelling (Brits spell it with an S). The third part of the caption references diapers and cribs, but apparently, the British use different terms. Of course, all those points have fans wondering if Meghan was behind this caption.

“In England we say cots and nappies. And we use £ not $,” one person wrote in the comments of the post.

Whether Meghan is running the account herself or not remains to be seen, but these fans sure do make some compelling points!