Months after their whirlwind breakup, does Madison Prewett still talk to Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan? “I haven’t talked to her or Peter in a while,” Prewett told Us Weekly on Dec. 10. “But, you know, I see them from afar and they seem so happy and so in love.” And she's got no hard feelings. “I’m really, really excited for them ... They were both two people that were very special to me in that season of my life."

Although she doesn't keep in touch with them, she does stay connected with other contestants from her season. Prewett did say that she's "wishing [Peter and Kelley] the best from afar.”

Prewett and Weber had a very public falling-out back in April when Prewett aired her grievances against Weber and Flanagan during a candid appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast. One particular clip from the episode was shared by the Instagram account, Bachelor Nation Scoop.

"I guess I was definitely hurt and thrown off by that whole situation," Prewett explained in the clip, referring to the new couple taking their relationship public on March 26 — which just so happened to be Prewett's birthday. (Ouch.) "Again, I want the best for the both of them but I definitely was thrown off… To be honest, what was really confusing to me is that two days before he was spotted in Chicago, he was, like, calling me and texting me and being like ‘I miss you’ and ‘Let’s get back together.’"

Weber came across the clip and decided to defend himself by writing in the comments, "@madiprew you’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story…" Per Cosmopolitan, he unfollowed her shortly after that.

That said, she still does appear to be following him. So, I guess that explains how she's able to keep up with the couple "from afar."