When it comes to coffee lovers, I think we can all agree that the only thing better than a cup of coffee is a cup of free coffee (preferably with some complimentary bites thrown in). While getting your coffee fix for free is the stuff of dreams, you can score some deals on your cup of joe by doing some research. If you're looking to fuel up without breaking the bank this summer, you might be wondering: Does Dunkin’ have happy hours? Here’s what to know about the chain’s deals.

Between all the patio happy hours and day drinking excursions that seem to come hand in hand with the warmer months, my wallet has definitely been looking a little worse for wear this summer. I'm always down to save some green where I can, which includes cutting back on some of my afternoon coffee runs or, if possible, trying to scout out a happy hour deal to make said coffee runs a little less impactful on my bank account.

If you're a Dunkin' devotee, you probably took advantage of the coffee chain's March happy hour, which gifted customers a full month of $2 medium-sized iced coffees at participating Dunkin' locations. Considering that the promo included all iced coffees in this size between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., it was the perfect time to fuel up mid-afternoon and get a little extra caffeine into your day without breaking the bank.

If you're like me and start fiending for an extra cup of coffee mid-day, Lorelai Gilmore-style, a happy hour deal on coffee can be a lifesaver. Unfortunately, while Dunkin' tends to roll out a special happy hour deals on food, caffeinated sips, or both every month or so, the dates tend to be announced at the time and there's no guarantee that there will be a promo going on the next time you go on a DD run. Elite Daily reached out to Dunkin' with an email inquiring about the chain's next happy hour, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Although there's no telling when Dunkin's next happy hour will take place, it feels like the company is constantly rolling out freebies and discounts on your favorite bites and sips like free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day. Plus, if you're looking to save on coffee, it looks like Dunkin' is currently offering special Father's Day deals on Keurigs and K-Cup Pods. According to a press release, purchasing the K-Select Father’s Day bundle for $89.99 means you or your dad can score the "newest addition to Keurig’s single serve coffee maker family and 44 Dunkin’ Original Blend K-Cup pods." I did the math, and you'll be pretty much getting your Dunkin' K-Cup pods for free with this promo, which is definitely something to keep in mind if you're in the market for a new Keurig and you want to save on your coffee fix in the next few days.

Again, the Boston-based coffee chain is constantly rolling out new deals on drinks and food each month, so I'd keep an eye out and get ready to spend your summer running on Dunkin'.