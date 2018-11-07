We can all probably think back on a date where the conversation felt like non-stop fireworks. Finishing each other's sentences and discovering you're interested in similar things, or even having your ideas and statements playfully challenged can be an exhilarating experience. That's why intellectual chemistry can feel like such a powerful element that brings the perfect amount of snap, crackle, and pop to a relationship. So, do you have intellectual chemistry with your partner? And if not, is that bad? Well, I spoke to NYC relationship expert Susan Winter to find out how to know if it's there, and what it means if it's not.

According to Winter, it's important to note that not being an intellectual match doesn't mean you aren't compatible in other ways that outweigh intellect. "You don't need to be an exact intellectual match," Winter tells Elite Daily. "Though it's fabulous when it happens, it's not always necessary. They do need to be close enough to you intellectually that they're not lagging behind or holding you back."

Now that we know it doesn't have to be a deal breaker if you're a little mismatched, here are the three main signs you and your SO are vibing intellectually.

1 It feels like you always have something to talk about. Giphy According to Winter, a surefire sign that you're on the same page intellectually is that you regularly have stimulating conversations. "No matter what the topic, you and your SO seem to flow," explains Winter. "There's an innate sense of ease and intellectual dimension. You find you no longer have to keep your conversation harnessed to specific subjects." If the conversation feels stagnant or forced, then this could mean that you're not connecting intellectually, but fortunately, this can be improved. "Intellectual chemistry can be improved if both partners have a keen interest in the same topic or area of discipline," says Winter.

2 Your partner is your intellectual peer. Giphy It's not often that two people have the exact same body of knowledge, and Winter notes that this isn't necessarily important in a relationship. "Your partner doesn't need to know what you know," says Winter. Sometimes, teaching each other new things and learning can be a really fun part of an engaging dynamic. That said, having to explain things that feel like common knowledge to you might not work for everyone. "It's a huge relief not to define a word you've just used in a sentence," explains Winter. "[When intellectual chemistry is there] they don't need a tip sheet to follow along when you speak. You don't need to edit yourself, or simplify your language and concepts."