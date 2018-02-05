Male pattern baldness is an unfortunate part of life that many men (and women) are eager to fix. A recent study may have found a delicious new elixir to help you or your boyfriend's hair grow back, sans Rogaine. Japanese scientists asked, do McDonald's fries cure baldness? The answer will likely gross you out and simultaneously have you craving the salty side dish.

Imagine finding out that one of your favorite low-brow foods (which you've been told your whole life is extraordinarily unhealthy) may actually boast cosmetic benefits. Scientists at Yokohama National University in Japan have found that a chemical added to McDonald's french fry oil can help regrow hair. The chemical, dimethylpolysiloxane, is a type of silicone added to the oil McDonald's uses to fry their heavenly potato sticks. The substance is intended to prevent the oil from frothing, making it easier for cooks to masterly prepare your guilty pleasure. But now I'm being told it can also help give your man that Uncle Jesse hair he's been wanting.

Don't worry, you haven't hallucinated this article. Real life scientists are telling the world that McDonald's french fries may hold the key to preventing hair loss, so BRB I'm going to go fill my bathtub with fries.

The experts at Yokohama University must have been having a junk food craving when they came up with this study. To be honest, I don't care how they thought of it, I'm just glad that they did.

The researchers applied the the silicone chemical found in the fry oil to laboratory mice, and discovered that it caused the mice to grow more hair. I never thought I'd be talking about french fries, mice, and hair in the same sentence in a positive way, but here we are.

The chemical itself doesn't create or stimulate hair, but acts a sort of foundation that boosts hair growth. Professor Junji Fukuda worked on the project and has said that the french fry oil chemical was "key" and that "it worked very well" to grow new hair.

"This simple method is very robust and promising. We hope that this technique will improve human hair regenerative therapy to treat hair loss such as androgenic alopecia."

To avoid any serious injuries (and lawsuits), I don't seriously recommend that anyone bathe in a vat of oil, especially hot oil. Perhaps wait for the seemingly inevitable pill or ointment to prevent sparse strands. In the meantime, enjoy your fries responsibly.