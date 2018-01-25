Do Girls Want Flowers For Valentine's Day? 7 Women Reveal How They Feel

Some rules are meant to be broken, like the one that says you can't have cake for dinner or that raw cookie dough actually poses serious health risks. Insert eye roll here. Seriously, who keeps actively trying to ruin my life? If it seems like I'm only concerned with candy-related rules, well, that's a fair observation. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, I've been rethinking another rule — the universal decree that flowers and chocolate are the best Valentine's Day gifts. Chocolate, I get, but do girls want flowers for Valentine's Day? I'm not convinced.
Personally, I like buying myself flowers — it's an empowerment thing, OK? — and receiving them as a Valentine's Day gift just means I have to scour my apartment for an extra vase but whatever. It's fine. I've certainly never been annoyed at receiving a bouquet of flowers on Valentine's Day, or any other day for that matter, because it's nice to know that someone saw them and thought of me.
Curious to know how other women felt about this Valentine's Day gift ritual, I asked seven women if they actually like getting flowers and chocolates for Valentine's Day. Turns out, they don't mind but they also had a few other suggestions for gifts they'd like to receive on Feb. 14.
Skip the roses and take this woman to an escape room!
Flowers and chocolate actually say a lot so make sure they're saying the right things.
- Hannah, 24
I think the takeaway here is that women will appreciate getting flowers and chocolates as gifts if they actually like flowers and chocolates. Most people can see right through a thoughtless gift so don't be afraid to get creative with your Valentine's Day gift-giving this year.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.