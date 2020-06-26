Dixie D'Amelios's "Be Happy" Lyrics Are A Reminder It's OK To Be Sad
Dixie D'Amelio is at the height of her career. When D'Amelio isn't entertaining fans on TikTok, or showing how relatable she is with Instagram Live Q&A's, she's been hard at work in the recording studio and finally released her first single on Friday, June 26. Dixie D'Amelios's "Be Happy" lyrics are a great reminder that everyone feels down and out every once in a while.
In recent weeks, D'Amelio has been teasing her music on social media, but fans weren't quite sure what to expect when she dropped the track on June 26. "I love you all so much," D'Amelio tweeted as she debuted the song on Twitter.
D'Amelio's boyfriend, Griffin Johnson, praised her in an Instagram Story alongside her artwork for "Be Happy," writing: "So happy for you. @DixieDamelio released her first single."
While the beat to the song is upbeat, like D'Amelio's personality, the lyrics go much deeper and reflect on how she doesn't always feel like putting on a smiley face. Her fans were quick to relate to the tune.
"ok @dixiedamelio’s be happy is really a MOOD. the lyrics wow accurate," one fan tweeted. Another wrote: "The lyrics are pure, it just makes me relate to a personal level, I am so proud."
Listen to D'Amelio's first single "Be Happy" below, and scroll down to read all of the emotional lyrics.
Chorus:
Sometimes I don't wanna be happy
Don't hold it against me
If I'm down just leave me there
Let me be sad
Verse 1:
Sun's up, I already wanna lay down
Friends calling, are you really tryna go out?
Don't wanna get dressed up to pretend
I can lie and say I'm fine
Maybe you'll stop calling then
Pre-Chorus:
I've got chips on my shoulder
Only getting older
So I keep to myself
Ain't tryna complain
Just don't wanna explain it
Chorus:
But sometimes I don't wanna be happy
Don't hold it against me
If I'm down just leave me there
Let me be sad
Sometimes I just wanna be lonely
Don't need you to hold me
If I'm low you don't need to care
Let me be sad
Post-Chorus:
What's the matter with that?
What's the matter with that?
What's the matter with
Verse 2:
Bad days, it's okay, let me feel it
And some days you've got to break your heart to heal it
I know I'm gonna feel this way again
I can lie and say I'm fine
But that wouldn't change anything
Pre-Chorus:
I've got chips on my shoulder
Only getting older
So I keep to myself
Ain't tryna complain
Just don't wanna explain it
Chorus:
But sometimes I don't wanna be happy
Don't hold it against me
If I'm down just leave me there
Let me be sad
Sometimes I just wanna be lonely
Don't need you to hold me
If I'm low you don't need to care
Let me be sad
Bridge:
What's the matter with sadness
Making me feel the way I feel right now
Goodness
Can't force you when you feel f*cked up
It's the salt that's on my tongue
It's the salt that's on my tongue