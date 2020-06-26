Dixie D'Amelio is at the height of her career. When D'Amelio isn't entertaining fans on TikTok, or showing how relatable she is with Instagram Live Q&A's, she's been hard at work in the recording studio and finally released her first single on Friday, June 26. Dixie D'Amelios's "Be Happy" lyrics are a great reminder that everyone feels down and out every once in a while.

In recent weeks, D'Amelio has been teasing her music on social media, but fans weren't quite sure what to expect when she dropped the track on June 26. "I love you all so much," D'Amelio tweeted as she debuted the song on Twitter.

D'Amelio's boyfriend, Griffin Johnson, praised her in an Instagram Story alongside her artwork for "Be Happy," writing: "So happy for you. @DixieDamelio released her first single."

While the beat to the song is upbeat, like D'Amelio's personality, the lyrics go much deeper and reflect on how she doesn't always feel like putting on a smiley face. Her fans were quick to relate to the tune.

"ok @dixiedamelio’s be happy is really a MOOD. the lyrics wow accurate," one fan tweeted. Another wrote: "The lyrics are pure, it just makes me relate to a personal level, I am so proud."

Listen to D'Amelio's first single "Be Happy" below, and scroll down to read all of the emotional lyrics.

Chorus:

Sometimes I don't wanna be happy

Don't hold it against me

If I'm down just leave me there

Let me be sad

Verse 1:

Sun's up, I already wanna lay down

Friends calling, are you really tryna go out?

Don't wanna get dressed up to pretend

I can lie and say I'm fine

Maybe you'll stop calling then

Pre-Chorus:

I've got chips on my shoulder

Only getting older

So I keep to myself

Ain't tryna complain

Just don't wanna explain it

Chorus:

But sometimes I don't wanna be happy

Don't hold it against me

If I'm down just leave me there

Let me be sad

Sometimes I just wanna be lonely

Don't need you to hold me

If I'm low you don't need to care

Let me be sad

Post-Chorus:

What's the matter with that?

What's the matter with that?

What's the matter with

Verse 2:

Bad days, it's okay, let me feel it

And some days you've got to break your heart to heal it

I know I'm gonna feel this way again

I can lie and say I'm fine

But that wouldn't change anything

Pre-Chorus:

I've got chips on my shoulder

Only getting older

So I keep to myself

Ain't tryna complain

Just don't wanna explain it

Chorus:

But sometimes I don't wanna be happy

Don't hold it against me

If I'm down just leave me there

Let me be sad

Sometimes I just wanna be lonely

Don't need you to hold me

If I'm low you don't need to care

Let me be sad

Bridge:

What's the matter with sadness

Making me feel the way I feel right now

Goodness

Can't force you when you feel f*cked up

It's the salt that's on my tongue

It's the salt that's on my tongue