Disney is giving fans a glimpse at what might be the most exclusive room in the Magic Kingdom. While the suite in the Cinderella Castle at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is usually reserved for celebrities or sweepstakes winners, us regular folk can now take a virtual walk through the iconic space with a viral new TikTok from Disney Parks. Disney's video tour of The Cinderella Castle suite on TikTok includes one seriously cool bathroom and intricate details that'll have you saying, "Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo."

In case you don't know the backstory of the suite, which has housed stars like Mariah Carey, Kevin Jonas, and Tom Cruise, and garnered a cult-like following over the years, the room at the top of the Cinderella Castle was originally used as a utility space before it was reimagined in 2006 as a royal bedchamber fit for a princess, according to Insider.

Officially opened during the Year of a Million Dreams in 2006, the suite — which can sleep up to six people — was given away as a grand prize to one lucky family every day until 2008. Considering the invite-only space isn't available for purchase — there's speculation Disney has turned down a $40,000 offer from a guest eager to sleep in the space — it's rarely seen by everyday fans.

So, when Disney decided on to drop a video virtually showing guests around the famed suite on its @DisneyParks TikTok account, aka the happiest place online, the nearly minute-long clip quickly went viral. Since it was released on Sunday, Jan. 10, it's gotten over 3.2 million views, as of publication.

In the video, fans are ushered into the suite's bedchamber past a mosaic pumpkin design on the ground as a woman narrates in the background. In addition to providing backstory about some of the room's lesser-known details (the "C" above the bed apparently stands for Prince Charming, not Cinderella) as well as a mirror that magically transforms into an HD TV, the video also provides close-up shots of some of the coolest parts of the room.

In the video, you get to see the Cinderella-embossed stained glass windows looking out at Fantasyland, the throne-inspired bathroom with crown chandeliers, and an opulent jacuzzi bathtub surrounded by three 10,000-piece mosaics where you can (almost) literally bathe under the stars for a truly magical experience. At the end of your stay, each guest who stays in the suite is given a glass slipper to commemorate their trip (Mariah Carey reportedly opted not to take hers).

You can get the entire royal ~experience~ when you watch the full tour below:

According to Travel & Leisure, the general public hasn't been able to tour the 650-square-foot space since 2007, making this the perfect opportunity to virtually explore one of Disney's most renowned accommodations from the comfort of your home — and keep your eyes peeled for any future sweepstakes.

