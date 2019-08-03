Disney Channel paid tribute to Cameron Boyce in a major way. The television network recently aired a two-minute tribute to honor the life and accomplishments of late actor Cameron Boyce, who died at age 20 from an epilepsy complication in early July. The video aired during the premiere of Boyce's first posthumous release, Disney Channel's Descendants 3. Disney's tribute video to Cameron Boyce is full of his most beautiful and heartwarming moments.

Disney's tribute video for Boyce, which the network also posted to its Twitter page for Descendants 3, features so many highlights from the late actor's career: from playing Luke on the comedy show Jessie to Carlos on Descendants, Descendants 2, and Descendants 3. The tribute aired at the end of Descendants 3 and started off with Boyce talking about one of his roles, saying, "it's amazing how much we've all learned and grown, but I definitely didn't expect it to be this big for me and for the cast and for the channels." The video then cuts to several behind-the-scenes and real-life moments from his time at Disney Channel — like clips of his co-stars praising him, shots of him goofing off, footage from him meeting with fans, adorable bloopers from some of his scenes, and Boyce practicing some intensely choreographed dance sequences. Throughout the footage, the tribute flashed text across the screen honoring Boyce. It said, "Everything you are…Every smile, every laugh, every dance, every hug, every moment, everyone you touched…you mean everything to us."

The tribute video even shows a clip of Boyce making former first lady Michelle Obama laugh on-camera and then be so, so excited about it.

After posting the tribute video, captioned "you mean everything to us," to its Twitter, Disney's Descendants 3 Twitter also posted a video for those who may be grieving in the wake of Boyce's death or in general. The video said,

It's never easy to lose a loved one, a friend, [or] a hero. No one deals with loss, sorrow, [or] grief in the same way. It's normal to feel confused, sorry, angry, [or] sad. And it's important to cry, talk, write, [or] draw all those feelings out. Reach out to a trusted friend, family member, [or] adult to talk, tell stories, and share happy memories. Take care of yourself by making sure you get enough rest, exercise, [or] sleep. Though it might not feel like it now, you'll start to feel better with support, hugs, hope, [and] time.

Boyce died unexpectedly on July 6, 2019 "due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated," according to a statement given by a Boyce family spokesperson to ABC News. The statement also read, in part, "The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."

While his death continues to impact so many people, it's clear from the tribute video and fan tweets about his death that Boyce impacted so many lives.