There are only a few months left until Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge lands opens up. The theme park recently dropped a sneak preview of the highly-anticipated Star Wars land and it looks just as incredible as I imagined. Amongst the many amazing rides and intricate design are lots of delicious treats that you're going to want to try. Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge food and drink items include brightly-colored cocktails, flavored popcorn, barbecue pit sandwiches, and more.

OK earthlings, the final countdown is on to the opening of the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land at Disney. In case you're not familiar, the theme park giant will open two renditions of the Star Wars land at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida and at Disneyland Resort in California. The Florida portion of the new Star Wars land will open up in the fall, while the California version will be open this summer. You've probably seen a few drawings and other images of the new Star Wars lands floating around on the internet, but have you checked out the food?

According to WDW News Today, Disney dropped a sneak peek of the food and drink offerings that you'll be able to order up once the lands are open. Both parks will serve up Star Wars-themed food and drinks that look out-of-this-world good. Take notes, because you'll definitely want to map out what to grub on when you're in between rides.

Among the variety of libations you'll find are these brightly-colored cocktails at Oga's Cantina. Some of the fun alcoholic drinks include Bespin Fizz, Bloody Rancor, Dagobah Slug Slinger, Fuzzy Tauntaun, Jedi Mind Trick, Jet Juice, The Outer Rim, Spriran Caf, T-16 Skyhopper, and Yub Nub, according to WDW News Today. Unfortunately, I don't have any drink descriptions just yet. But, the names alone are enough to excite me. Based on the pictures, some of these drinks are quite vibrant with shades of electric green, and prismatic yellows and oranges. Each beverage is served up in a unique "vessel" and is made with "exotic ingredients," per Disney Parks.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Tempting, right? If you're not sure which park to head to first, the good news is that both Disney World and Disneyland's Star Wars land will have Oga's Cantina locations. There are also non-alcoholic drink options, too, according to Disney.

You can grab a colorful sip sans alcohol at the Milk Stand as well, which is run by Bubo Wamba family farms, according to Disney press materials sent to Elite Daily. Serving up brightly-colored blue and green milk, the whole family can enjoy a fun sip.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

To go along with your dazzling drink, you can choose from a handful of mouthwatering food items at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, according to Food & Wine. The menu includes entrees like Braised Shaak Roast that contains beef pot roast with pasta, kale, and mushrooms, according to Disney Parks. Among the other galactic grub is the Fried Endorian Tip-Yip (a chicken and vegetable dish with gravy) and the Ithorian Garden Loaf (a plant-based meatloaf served with veggies and a mushroom sauce). Oh, and don't forget about the Phattro and Moof Juice.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

No meal is complete without a bite of sweet, IMO. Lucky for you, desserts are also on the menu at Disney's Star Wars land. You'll find a raspberry creme puff, chocolate cake with white chocolate mousse and coffee custard, according to Disney Parks. Yum.

I can't wait to try these new offerings. Disney always does it up big when it comes to food and drinks, and these Star Wars-themed menu items do not disappoint. Now, if only summer would hurry up and get here.