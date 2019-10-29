Disney+’s New 'Mandalorian' Trailer Will Make 'Star Wars' Fans So Happy

There are only two more months left in the 2010s before the new decade arrives. But the entertainment landscape is already starting to shift ahead of 2020 with back-to-back launches of Apple TV+ and Disney+. With the latter coming on Tuesday, Nov. 12, the final trailers for the series available at launch are arriving. And no show is more anticipated than Lucasfilm's first live-action Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian. Even better, Disney+'s new The Mandalorian trailer has all the gravitas and action any Star Wars fan could want.

Lucasfilm has, thus far, leaned heavily on prequels to what fans call the "Original Trilogy" when mining for content. Consider:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (both movie and the TV show) were set during the "Prequel Trilogy," between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: Rebels, the TV that followed Clone Wars, all happened between the time the Prequel Trilogy ended with Revenge of the Sith, and the Original Trilogy began with Star Wars: A New Hope.

But The Mandalorian is different. For the first time, Lucasfilm is setting out to explore the immediate aftermath of the Original Trilogy. Set around a decade after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it will help fans understand how the First Order rose back up after the success of the Rebellion.

Here's the show's official synopsis:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Star Wars on YouTube

Is the world more peaceful since the revolution?

It's a good question. The answer, at least for the main character of the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), is no. And one gets the sense this is true for most of the outer rim of planets.

Thes question is posed by actor Werner Herzog, who is confirmed to be playing the show's as-yet-unnamed antagonist. But that doesn't mean there isn't truth in his words.

It is a shame your people suffered, but bounty hunting is a complicated profession. They said you were the best in the parsec. Would you agree?

When someone begins a conversation asking if you're the best in the parsec, it's a pretty good sign they're about to make you an offer you can't refuse. What that deal is, viewers will have to wait to find out.

Mandalorian, look outside. They’re waiting for you.

And finally, the Mandalorian speaks, for the first time: "Yeah? Good."

Star Wars on YouTube

The Mandalorian is one of eight brand new offerings that will be premiering on Tuesday, Nov. 12. It premieres along with Encore!, Forky Asks A Question, Marvel's Hero Project, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Imagineering Story, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and the new live-action Lady & The Tramp movie.

Disney+ is currently available for pre-order at $6.99 a month or will be available in a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ starting Nov. 12, for $12.99.