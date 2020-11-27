Black Friday is in full swing, and there are plenty of discounts you can get on major brands. If you're a fan of the most magical place on earth, you'll want to check out Disney's Black Friday 2020 sale. Here's a look at some of the discounted gifts you can snag for the holidays.

Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, retailers are redirecting a lot of their sales from in-store to online. In order to shop while still staying safe, you'll want to take advantage of holiday sales on Disney's website and get your goodies delivered straight to your door.

You can can get up to 50% off Disney's website during its Black Friday sale. All you'll need to do is use the code EXTRA20 when you check out through Nov. 27. There are plenty of stocking stuffers you can choose from, including toys, clothing, accessories, home appliances, and more. The discounted goodies are perfect as Christmas gifts for your friends and family, since there are a lot of festive and holiday-themed products. To help you shop this holiday, check out these top Disney picks for Black Friday.

To make things even better, you can get free shipping on your order if you spend $75 or more. All you'll need to do is use the code SHIPMAGIC when you check out.

