Disneyland is now the hoppiest place in the world, thanks to the addition of the park's very first brewery. Almost a year after Mickey Mouse and Co. announced that they'd be serving up craft beers at a Downtown Disney location in 2019, Disneyland’s Ballast Point Brewery is now open, and TBH, it's even more magical than I anticipated. With over 50 beers to choose from, including several specialty brews that are unique to the Anaheim location, thirsty visitors will have no problems putting up their feet and enjoying some refreshing sips after a fun day at the theme park.

According to the Ballast Point Anaheim Instagram account, the Disney-based location of the San Diego, California brewery officially opened its doors on Wednesday, Jan. 16, making it the first of its kind in Orange County. While the Ballast Point Brewery isn't located right inside the park, it's only a hop and a skip away at the dining and entertainment area at Downtown Disney, and easily accessible to the park by the Monorail or from Main Street U.S.A. Judging from all the cool photos, you'll definitely want to take a breather from the long lines and your favorite rides to pay a visit and grab an ice cold brewski or two.

Per photos shared by Disney fans who've had a chance to stop in since its opening, the new Ballast Point brewery looks like it's pretty large and offers several different areas to get your food or brew fix, making it ideal both for people looking for a drink or families wanting to grab a bite to eat. The brewery also boasts a large outdoor beer garden on the roof so you can soak up some California sunshine while sipping on your Sculpin', according to Travel + Leisure.

According to Instagram blogger @KimcheeIsLife, the upper floor (which used to house Build-a-Bear) is about 7,000 square feet, and the nautical-themed main bar and restaurant has been decorated to look like the inside of a ship with fun illustrations and a giant mural of a Sculpin' fish.

One of the coolest parts about the new brewery might be the fact that the Downtown Disney location will have Ballast Point beers that will only be served in Anaheim, thanks to an on-site three-barrel brewing system.

So, will the brewery be rolling out a specialty Little Mermaid-themed beer or a refreshing sip modeled after Finding Nemo? I wouldn't rule it out at this point, because magical things happen at Disneyland.

These exclusive Disney brews will also be served in addition to 50 Ballast Point brews that you know and love, as well as a full menu of California-themed fare and a selection of kids dishes. Everything looks delicious, but the pretzel bites served with Sculpin' beer cheese and "Fathom" beer mustard caught my eye. I mean, I have no idea what beer cheese or beer mustard would taste like, but you can bet that I'm all for finding out.

The new Ballast Point Brewery is open seven days a week until midnight, so it's never been easier for Disney park-goers to plan a boozy mid-day beer break or make a post-fireworks pit stop if you've got some gooey beer cheese on the brain. Cheers!