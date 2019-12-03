Going out for dinner and drinks or pizza and a movie may seem like classic date night ideas, but while it's nice to have a go-to, it's always fun to spice things up. You and your partner might be in search of something that's fun, romantic, and full of magical moments. That perfectly describes Disneyland After Dark's Sweethearts' Nite 2020.

This is the perfect date idea for two people who love Disney almost as much as they love each other. According to Disneyland Resort's website, Disneyland After Dark is a series of themed events that are held after hours in the park. The Sweethearts' Nite — which takes place in February — is made to be the perfect destination for lovers who want that extra special plan.

With awesome character meet and greets, photo opportunities, and the chance to dress dapper, you can capture the sweetest selfies for the 'Gram, or have a full-on photo shoot with your bae in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle. Along with the Insta-worthy moments, according to the event highlights on the Sweethearts' Nite page, the evening is expected to feature a delicious menu, in addition to exclusive Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite merchandise (while supplies last).

Disneyland is an ultimate place to spend time with your partner, and you get everything your typical date night would include, like a yummy dinner. However, the movie can be replaced with a spectacular fireworks show in front of a fairytale castle. For Sweethearts' Nite, Disneyland will have a "Fireworks Extravaganza" show that's sure to make you swoon.

If you don't hear your favorite Disney song during the show, maybe you will over at the dance party by "it's a small world." Near the gorgeous ride, you'll find some of your beloved Disney characters dancing around to a live band and DJ. You and your SO can break out all your best dance moves, or waltz close together like you're Cinderella and her prince.

Not only will you see characters at the dance party, but throughout the park, there will be character meet and greet spots that include your favorite Disney couples. Perhaps you'll see Belle with the Beast or Aladdin and Jasmine. Snap a double couple selfie and continue to capture even more Insta-worthy content at any of the photo ops featured in the park.

According to the event highlights, the photo ops will have PhotoPass photographers standing by to take some cute pics of you and bae recreating iconic couple moments in classic Disney movies, like The Little Mermaid and Lady and the Tramp. Your PhotoPass pics are all part of the ticket admission, so you can download as many as you want.

If this sounds like a dream come true, you'll want to snag tickets before the event is sold out. They go on sale to the general public Dec. 4, 21019. The special event is happening two nights — Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, 2020 — so this could be your Valentine's Day plan for this year.

Along with the Sweethearts' Nite, Disneyland After Dark is also hosting a retro '80s Nite, PIXAR Nite, and Villains Night in 2020. If you're all about after hours fun, you might as well go to all of them.