If you and bae are Disney lovers who want to switch things up for your next date, that may mean heading someplace that's sprinkled with pixie dust. You know I'm talking about Disney — and it's not just for kids. There are plenty of Disneyland activities for couples that make it a place for you and bae to have the time of your lives as well.

If your typical date night consists of heading to one of your favorite restaurants or checking out a new spot, why not have a tasty meal in the bayou of Louisiana while watching the Pirates of the Caribbean boats float by? Or perhaps you like to get cozy on the couch while enjoying wine, takeout, and Netflix. Well, how about you step inside your favorite movies while riding the rides that are based on them?

If you and your partner both love Disney, it makes sense that you'd want to spend a day in the parks together. If you're the bigger Disney fan, this is your chance to show your partner how awesome it is. As someone who loves going to the parks for just about any occasion, I've mapped out the perfect Disneyland date for any couple to enjoy. Check out these 10 activities that your next Disney date should include.

1. Pose For A Pic In Front Of The Castle Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I think every couple should snap the quintessential pic in front of the Disneyland castle. It's not only a must for the memories, but it'll add some magic to your Instagram as well. Consider asking one of Disney PhotoPass photographers to take some pictures of you two together in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle.

2. Grab A Bite To Eat At One Of The Many Cool Restaurants Disney doesn't mess around when it comes to Instagram-worthy food and amazing restaurant experiences. For something really romantic, consider heading to Blue Bayou in New Orleans Square for a Louisiana-style dinner by lantern light. Lamplight Lounge on Pixar Pier is also a fun option, because it has great cocktails (if you're 21 or up) and awesome decor based on your favorite Pixar movies.

3. Try To Win Each Other Prizes On Pixar Pier Pixar Pier is basically the best location for your Disneyland couples' day. They have food, rides, and even carnival-style games. Try winning each other prizes at each one of the Pixar-themed games.

4. Enjoy A Treat With Bae 'Lady And The Tramp' Style Rachel Chapman You can't do Disney without savoring at least one of the iconic Disney snacks. Choose from Mickey-shaped pretzels, Dole Whip, churros, and popcorn. Something sweet you can do together is enjoy a churro Lady and the Tramp-style by biting it from each end before kissing in the middle. While you're at it, try snapping a cute selfie.

5. Have A Little Friendly Competition At Toy Story Midway Mania! A little friendly competition is a fun way to flirt with bae on your Disney day. Check out Toy Story Midway Mania! at California Adventure or Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters in Disneyland. Try to beat each other's scores, and maybe whoever loses the match can buy the winner a treat.

6. Get Close In The Doom Buggy On Haunted Mansion There are a few rides that are perfect for cozying up with bae. Haunted Mansion is one of them. It's dark and long enough that you can just cuddle close while there are happy haunts all around you.

7. Take A Cute Selfie Together On The Carousel Rachel Chapman The carousel in Fantasyland is easily one of my favorite rides in Disneyland. It may not be fast and thrilling like Space Mountain, but it's iconic and has that OG Disney feel. Plus, there's usually a short wait. Take a cute selfie with bae when you're both sitting on the horses near each other.

8. Wear Matching Mickey Ears Grab matching Mickey ears to wear on your Disneyland day. You could go for a Mickey and Minnie look to match the iconic couple. When you have your ears on, take a pic and caption it with something like, "Smiling from ear to ear with my bae."

9. Ride The Ferris Wheel On Pixar Pier There's no doubt about it: A Ferris wheel ride can be super romantic. I mean, look at some of the most classic rom-coms and romantic dramas like Never Been Kissed and The Notebook. Needless to say, you and your SO should take a ride on the Pixar Pal-A-Round on Pixar Pier.