Disney World's Pumpkin Spice Beignets Are Back For A Festive Seasonal Bite

Correct me if I'm wrong, but nothing screams "fall" quite like pumpkin spice, and Disney is seriously bringing the fall-flavored dessert game up a notch. The Orlando, Florida, theme park will be offering plates of beignets emulating the delicious seasonal flavor, and they sound like the seasonal sweets of my dreams. So next time you find yourself hangin' with Mickey, Minnie, and the whole gang, definitely snag yourself one of Disney World's Pumpkin Spice Beignets. They're finally back for a limited time, and I'm honestly dying to try them.

Fellow fall enthusiasts, get excited: It looks like Pumpkin Spice Beignets are back and better than ever. According to a review on the Disney Food Blog, they've finally made their long-awaited return. Disney confirmed that the beignets are available now in Walt Disney World until Oct. 31. If you haven't tried the Pumpkin Spice Beignet for yourself, it consists of a standard Mickey Beignet, which is generously sprinkled with pumpkin spice dust, and — of course — powdered sugar. Apparently, the fall flavor seriously comes through quite prominently, so I would imagine it tastes just like a Mickey-shaped doughnut with a little extra magic. Needless to say, I'm hyped for the chance to try the annual treat as soon as I possibly can.

Disney Parks

Like I said before, if you would like to try one of these babies for yourself, they're available at Sassagoula Floatworks & Food Factory in the Port Orleans Resort at Disney World. You can order a plate of three for $4.49, or you can get them in a sundae. Yes, you heard that loud and clear folks — you can order them with vanilla ice cream, cranberry compote, fall sprinkles, and whipped cream. The hot beignets against the frozen ice cream is a real treat. Oh, and if you're on the Disney Dining Plan, you can snag the treat with a snack credit.

If you're out on the West Coast, you'll have to wait a little longer to try the tasty treat. The beignets will be available on Sept. 6 at the Mint Julep Bar at Disneyland Park, and you'll be able to order them until Oct. 31. And get ready for even more fall fun, because Oogie Boogie Bash is coming up in just a few short weeks. That's right — Disneyland in Anaheim, California will be hosting its first annual Oogie Boogie Bash, according to Click Orlando, and it's set to be a giant Halloween dance party happening on select nights between Sept. 17 and Oct. 31. It's going to be hosted by Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas, along with a haunting lineup of other Disney villains. Word is it will probably sell out fast, as it's a separately-ticketed, after-hours event, so my advice is to buy your ticket ASAP.

There's nothing I love more than pumpkin spice and Disney magic, so it looks like a fall trip to the Florida theme park is definitely in store for me. The anticipation of tasting the highly elusive Pumpkin Spice Beignet is quite literally killing me, so I'm preparing my tastebuds for the culinary experience fo a lifetime. Spooky season, here I come.