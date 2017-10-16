Disney World Hotels Let Dogs Come On Vacation, So Book Your Tickets ASAP

Disney just provided yet another reason why it is the happiest place on Earth. The Florida hotspot made a few ramifications to its overnight policies, and those who appreciate a good #dogstagram are definitely going to be pleased with the new rules. Disney World hotels let dogs come on vacation, so now is the time for you to plan an epic trip and let man's best friend in on all the action.

As of Oct. 15, you and your pup are cordially invited to the vacation of your dreams. Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Disney's Port Orleans Riverside Resort, Disney's Yacht Club, and Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort now allow up to two pups per room. If you were disappointed that your fur baby couldn't attend last year's festivities, now is the perfect time to make up for it.

Four-legged friends are entitled to wonderful accommodations during their stay. In between trips to the park and the pool, take your best friend to an outdoor walkway for a bit of fresh air. You and your pup will receive a "Pluto Welcome Kit," which includes a bowl, a pet ID tag, a cute Pluto "Do Not Disturb" sign to hang from your door (so the staff is aware of the pets), a map guiding you to the best dog walks, and necessities for when your pup has to do his business.

What a time to be alive folks — a Disney vacation for you and your pooch. What's more magical than that?

With such extraordinary news on the horizon, it's safe to say that you were just as excited to plan your stay as this little boy was to learn his parents were taking him to the most magical place on Earth. While en route to the airport, the coolest parents ever surprised their tiny tots with the news of their impending Disney World trip, and this little fella could not contain his excitement. His sister on the other hand, well... let's just say her brother had enough excitement for all of them — and then some.

Brian Curtin on YouTube

There's certainly a lot to plan now that these hotels are pet-friendly, but there are a few things to keep in mind before you book your tickets. For one, it'll cost a bit extra to keep your fur baby in tow. There's a pet cleaning fee per night that ranges from $50 to $75. Though your pup is welcome to stay at the designated four resorts, only service dogs are allowed in the park, so that could potentially alter your vacation plans. Though this is an exciting new opportunity, there is a lot to consider before checking in.

If you're questioning when to head to Disney, might I suggest immediately? The park's Halloween treats allow for a ghoulishly good time, so there's no sense missing out. Just take a look at Disney's candy corn soft serve. The orange-vanilla cone comes complete with a candy corn on top of the swirl. If you happen to be visiting Storybook Treats in Fantasyland or Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies in Tomorrowland, snag a taste for yourself.

CANDY CORN soft serve is a thing - and you can try it at Disney World! LISTEN >> https://t.co/u0owxXFRLs #MorningMAGIC pic.twitter.com/oTyQJPg6Zl — MAGIC 106.7 (@magic1067) September 11, 2017

What better way to ring in this spooky time of year? Let's not forget about Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which will run on select nights through Nov. 1. Obviously you and Fido need to head to the airport with your Halloween swag. There's definitely no time like the present to get in on the fun, and your fur baby agrees.

Have a great vacation. Safe travels!

